Humvee explosion causes massive damage in Faryab

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)

The Taliban detonated a Humvee loaded with explosives in the Dawolat Abad district market on Monday night, local officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to Provincial Governor Naqibullah Fayeq, the explosion left dozens of homes and shops destroyed.

He also said civilians were trapped in the rubble. He did not however give details on the exact number of casualties except to say two soldiers had been killed and four others wounded.

So far no group including the Talbian has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chardara district police chief killed in Kunduz ambush

2 hours ago

December 22, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)
Saleh Omar, district chief for Chardara district in Kunduz, was killed in a Taliban attack on Monday night, a local source confirmed.
 
According to the source, Taliban attacked Araba base in the district center on Monday night.
 
“When Omar was on the way to provide assistance to the forces, Omar and three other soldiers died in a Taliban ambush,” the source said.
 
At least eight other soldiers were wounded in the Taliban attack on the base, the source added.
 
However, a second source said that at least 10 soldiers including Saleh Omar were killed and four others wounded in the ambush. 
 
The source said that Taliban also captured two bases in the Araba area and seized all equipment and weapons. 
 
They also reportedly captured at least six soldiers.
 
So far no local officials have commented officially nor has the Taliban commented.
Pul-e-Charkhi prison doctors among those killed in Kabul explosion

4 hours ago

December 22, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)
Five people, including at least four doctors, were killed in Tuesday’s IED explosion in PD7 in Kabul city.
 
Police confirmed the incident and said the doctors had worked at Pul-e-Charkhi prison.
 
According to the police, an IED was detonated against the vehicle the doctors had been traveling in – in Dughabad area of Kabul.
 
Two other people were also wounded in the blast, police said.
 
The Taliban has denied any involvement in this morning’s IED explosion that killed at least four Pul-e-Charkhi prison doctors in Kabul.
IFJ reiterates calls to Afghan govt to safeguard the lives of journalists

5 hours ago

December 22, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the killing of well-known Ghazni-based journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, who was gunned down outside his home on Monday night. 
 
In a statement issued by the IFJ on Tuesday, the organization’s General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: “Afghanistan has descended again in terms of journalist safety in 2020 with at least eight media workers killed to date, up from six in 2019. 
 
“The IFJ again implores that the Afghan government must increase its efforts to ensure the safety of journalists in this volatile space. 
 
“Too often journalists are the target, often between internal conflicts and the quest for power. Journalists’ lives must be respected and defended,” Bellanger stated.
 
The IFJ’s Afghanistan affiliate the Afghan Independent Journalists’ Association (AIJA) also condemned “the heinous assassination” and caled for swift action to locate and bring the perpetrators to justice.
 
The AIJA said: “AIJA strongly condemns the killing and call it a crime against humanity. AIJA shares empathy with his family and urges the Security forces to investigate the killing and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
 
Nikzad, a reporter, photographer and chief of the Ghazni Journalists’ Union, was killed by unknown gunmen outside his home on Monday night. 
 
According to the IFJ, Nikzad was shot three times in the chest with a pistol fitted with a silencer as he left his home to visit a local mosque. 
 
The gunmen have not yet been identified and no group has claimed responsibility. 
 
Nikzad, who was in his mid-40s, was a Ghazni resident and started working as a journalist in 2003. 
 
He was associated with several international news outlets and worked on a freelance basis with Al Jazeera and Associated Press. 
 
Al Jazeera issued a statement on Twitter and strongly condemned the attack and attempts to silence journalists in the country and stated it was “shocked at the news of the killing of our cameraman Rahmatullah Nikzad, a former colleague who worked with our team in Afghanistan.”
 
The Taliban meanwhile were quick to distance themselves from the incident on Monday night. Soon after news broke of Nikzad’s death, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban,  stated they were not involved in the shooting. 
 
Mujahid said Nikzad was a committed journalist and had “maintained good relations” with the group. “We consider this killing a loss for the country,” he said.
 
Nikzad is the third media worker to be killed in Afghanistan this month. On December 10, female reporter Malala Maiwand, and her driver Mohammad Tahir, were shot and killed when assailants opened fire on their car while she was on her way to work in Jalalabad, in Nangarhar province.
 
IS (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack. 
 
On November 12, Radio Free Europe correspondent Elias Daei was killed in a targeted magnetic mine explosion in Lashkar Gah.
 
However, the latest killing brings the total number of journalists killed in the past two months to five. 
