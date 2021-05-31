Latest News
Humvee-bomb targets security forces in Baghlan district
An explosive-laden Humvee targeted security forces in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province on Monday evening, sources said.
Sources told Ariana News that the Taliban detonated the Humvee at around 6.50pm.
Sayeed Kamal Wardak, district chief of Baghlan-e-Markazi, confirmed the incident but did not provide details on casualties.
According to the sources, ten members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) were killed or wounded in the explosion.
Mihibullah, Police Chief of the district, was also wounded in the blast.
Neither provincial security officials nor the Taliban have commented in this regard.
Latest News
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced its board members have approved the proposal of a split-captaincy for the national team, which effectively removes Asghar Afghan as skipper.
A statement issued by the ACB said: “The decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB’s Investigative committee which concluded that some of Afghan’s decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series between both sides in Abu Dhabi in March.”
“As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test Captain of the National team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the Vice-captain for both formats.
“Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the Vice-Captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon,” the statement read.
Shahidi’s first assignment as the team’s captain is likely to be against Pakistan – which will see Afghanistan play three ODIs and as many T20Is in UAE in September against Pakistan.
Afghanistan is also set to face Australia in a one-off Test in November this year, which as per ICC’s original Future Tours Programme (FTP) was scheduled to be played last year, but was eventually postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Latest News
EU mission in Afghanistan to stay despite troop withdrawal
The EU mission in Afghanistan has reiterated its commitment to supporting the war-torn country, as international troops continue to withdraw.
Tomas Niklasson, Acting Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, stated: “As troops are withdrawn, our intention is to stay. Our policy has not changed, our mission hasn’t changed, our commitment to the Afghan people has not changed,” Niklasson stated.
Addressing the EU parliament on Saturday, Niklasson added that the circumstances in Afghanistan are changing and that “we need to make sure that we can adapt to these changes. To remain engaged.”
This comes as foreign forces officially started to withdraw from Afghanistan early this month.
The US forces stated that they have handed over five military bases and an airport to the Afghan forces so far.
Meanwhile, some Afghan MPs stated that the EU’s continued support to Afghanistan is crucial.
MP Khan Aqa Rezaie stated: “The EU and some foreign countries’ stay in Afghanistan to continue supporting the Afghan forces and the government is very vital.”
Latest News
Afghan team arrives in Qatar for World Cup 2020 qualifiers
Afghanistan’s National Football Team arrived in Doha from the UAE on Monday for the second round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.
After more than 18 months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Group E is now ready to resume matches.
According to AFC, the battle for top spot looks to be between Qatar and Oman while Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh fight it out for the automatic places in the third round of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup.
While Qatar holds a four-point lead going into the final phase of matches in the second round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the side has played one game more than second-placed Oman.
But having dropped just two points so far – in a 0-0 draw with India just eight months after being crowned Asian champions – victory for Qatar over the Indians plus a draw in their meeting with Oman on June 7 would be enough to guarantee top spot and confirm that berth in China in two years’ time.
Should Qatar win the group, the runners-up will be in a battle with the other second-placed teams across the eight groups in the second round hoping to have a good enough record to advance to the next phase of FIFA World Cup qualifying, AFC reported.
With seven group winners advancing to the third round, five of the best second-placed finishers would join them in going through.
AFC reported that the Oman side is already in a strong position to claim one of those spots should they not manage to climb over the Qataris, with 12 points from five games and matches against Qatar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh remaining.
However, the Afghan team presents the closest challenge to Oman but, with eight points separating Anoush Dastgir’s team from the Gulf side, the chances of overhauling them are slim.
Instead, Afghanistan’s focus will be on securing third spot in the group and guaranteeing themselves a place in the third round of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.
Much the same will apply for fourth-placed India, who have picked up three points from three draws in a disappointing campaign so far for Igor Stimac’s team, while Bangladesh will be looking to challenge the Afghans and Indians in a quest to avoid last place and the requirement to enter the playoffs for the third round of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup.
Afghanistan’s captain, Farshad Noor has meanwhile been singled out as a player to watch as, according to the AFC, Noor provides a strong, technical presence at the heart of the Afghanistan midfield.
The 26-year-old headed in his side’s first goal in the second phase of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2023 when he netted the only goal of the game against Bangladesh in the nations’ meeting back in September 2019.
The Afghan team, which has just wrapped up a 10-day training camp in the UAE, will face Bangladesh on Thursday and play Oman on June 11 and India on June 15.
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
Humvee-bomb targets security forces in Baghlan district
EU mission in Afghanistan to stay despite troop withdrawal
Afghan team arrives in Qatar for World Cup 2020 qualifiers
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
Sola: Government peace team likely to leave Kabul for Doha
Public Peace Talks
Morning News Show: US senators raise concerns over situation Afghan women
Zerbena: Corruption in Afghan customs discussed
Morning News Show: Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban underway in Ghazni
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
BLA’s top commander killed in Afghanistan: reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
-
Latest News3 days ago
US pullout from Afghanistan ‘slightly’ ahead: Defense Chief
-
World3 days ago
Syria’s Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent
-
COVID-193 days ago
South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave
-
Latest News4 days ago
Seven civilians killed in mortar attack in Faryab
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter concerned about India staff safety after police visit
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: reports