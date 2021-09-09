Connect with us

Humanitarian relief arrives in Kabul from Pakistan

Published

11 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: September 9, 2021)

Pakistan has sent its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which included wheat flour, cooking oil and medicines.

The first tranche, of 30 tons, arrived at Kabul airport on Thursday and was handed over to Haji Omer Sahib, a senior official from the Ministry of Public Health, by Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Speaking at the handover, Ahmad Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and pledged to assist the country in averting a humanitarian crisis.

According to Pakistan officials, plane-loads and truck-loads of aid will come into Afghanistan in the coming days and will be delivered to not only Kabul but also to Kandahar, Khost, and Herat provinces.

Humanitarian aid needed from neighboring countries: Taliban

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2021)

Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance from neighboring and regional countries so as to promote the reconstruction of the country as soon as possible, said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Wednesday.

Shaheen said in an interview with China Media Group that the new government in Afghanistan faces three main challenges.

The first is the livelihood issues of the Afghan people, as there are between 30 to 50 million people in the country crying for food and other help, the spokesman noted.

“They are in dire need of food and assistance, and soon, the people of Afghanistan, they are living under the poverty line, so this is a challenge and a priority for us, and we need humanitarian assistance from other countries, from neighboring countries, and other world countries to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“We do not want this assistance for ourselves. We want this for our people, because our people, they have suffered a lot because of the past 20 years and this is a critical time,” he said.

Shaheen, who is the spokesman for the Taliban’ office in Qatar, also called on neighboring countries to help the Afghan people rebuild Afghanistan.

“Second is our priority to build peace in the country, and third and the most important our priority is to reconstruct Afghanistan, and that is not possible to be done properly without assistance from neighboring countries, including China and other countries to come to the help of the people of Afghanistan, to reconstruct Afghanistan, because our country is so much destroyed during the time of occupation,” he said.

Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2021)

The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan are banned unless permission has been granted by the ministries of interior and justice.

The ministry released a statement Thursday saying no one is allowed to take to the streets to demonstrate without authorisation from the justice and interior ministries.

“Any consequences for those who protest without approval would be their own responsibility,” read the statement.

The announcement comes after Taliban gunmen fired into the air to disperse anti-Pakistan protesters in Kabul earlier this week.

Videos on social media showed people running as gunfire was heard. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People were protesting against Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.

The Taliban also reportedly broke up women’s rights protests in the city on Saturday by firing shots into the air and using tear gas and tasers.

World wary of Taliban govt as Afghans urge action on rights, economy

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2021)

Foreign countries greeted the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to an all-male cabinet, including several with a U.S. bounty on their heads.

As the newly appointed ministers and their deputies set to work after they were named late on Tuesday, acting Premier Mohammad Hasan Akhund urged former officials who fled Afghanistan to return, saying their safety would be guaranteed.

“We have suffered heavy losses for this historic moment and the era of bloodshed in Afghanistan is over,” he told Al Jazeera.

Tens of thousands of people left after the Taliban seized power in mid-August following a lightning military campaign, many of them professionals fearing reprisals because of their association with the Western-backed government, Reuters reported.

In Kabul, dozens of women took to the streets again to demand representation in the new administration and for their rights to be protected.

More broadly, people urged the leadership to revive the Afghan economy, which faces steep inflation, food shortages exacerbated by drought and the prospect of international aid being slashed as countries distance themselves from the Taliban, Reuters reported.

The United States underscored its wariness on Wednesday. “This is a caretaker Cabinet,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. “No one in this administration, not the president nor anyone on the national security team, would suggest that the Taliban are respected and valued members of the global community.”

The Taliban’s announcement of a new government on Tuesday was widely seen as a signal they were not looking to broaden their base and present a more tolerant face to the world, Reuters reported.

