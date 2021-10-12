Latest News
Humanitarian crisis in focus as Italy hosts G20 summit on Afghanistan
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will host a special summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, as worries grow about a looming humanitarian disaster following the Islamic Emirate’s (IEA) return to power.
Since the IEA took over Afghanistan on August 15, the country – already struggling with drought and severe poverty after decades of war – has seen its economy all but collapse, raising the spectre of an exodus of refugees.
The video conference, which is due to start at 3.30pm Kabul time will focus on aid needs, concerns over security and ways of guaranteeing safe passage abroad for thousands of Western-allied Afghans still in the country.
“Providing humanitarian support is urgent for the most vulnerable groups, especially women and children, with winter arriving,” said an official with knowledge of the G20 agenda.
The U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due to join the summit, underlining the central role given to the United Nations in tackling the crisis – in part because many countries don’t want to establish direct relations with the IEA.
Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20, has worked hard to set up the meeting in the face of highly divergent views within the disparate group on how to deal with Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul.
“The main problem is that Western countries want to put their finger on the way the Taliban (IEA) run the country, how they treat women for example, while China and Russia on the other hand have a non-interference foreign policy,” said a diplomatic source close to the matter.
China has publicly demanded that economic sanctions on Afghanistan be lifted and that billions of dollars in Afghan international assets be unfrozen and handed back to Kabul. It was not clear if this would even be discussed on Tuesday.
While U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Europe’s G20 leaders were expected to take part in the meeting, Chinese media reported that President Xi Jinping would not participate. It was also not clear if Russian President Vladimir Putin would dial in.
Afghanistan’s neighbours Pakistan and Iran have not been invited to the virtual call, but Qatar, which has played a key role as an interlocutor between the IEA and the West, will join the discussions, a diplomatic source said.
The virtual summit comes just days after senior U.S. and IEA officials met in Qatar for their first face-to-face meeting since the IEA retook power.
Tuesday’s meeting comes less than three weeks before the formal G20 leaders summit in Rome on October 30 and 31, which is due to focus on climate change, the global economic recovery, tackling malnutrition and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bayat Foundation steps in to help desperate Kandahar families
Afghan charity organization, Bayat Foundation, has started distributing food aid to hundreds of people in southern Kandahar province.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said the organization has started donating food supplies to desperate families during the current economic crisis in Afghanistan.
He said the food packages – which include cooking oil, flour, and rice – were distributed to dozens of vulnerable families.
“We began Bayat Foundation’s donation drive today. We started it in the Kandahar zone and will distribute [further aid] to four other zones. We started with distributions to the most vulnerable families,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.
He emphasized that this was only the start and that desperate families in other areas in the country would also receive food parcels.
Attaullah Sahil, Head of Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in Kandahar, stated: “We got lists (of vulnerable families) from everywhere, you can see that we assessed [families] in Shah Wali Kot, Arghandab, Zhari, Kajaki even Khas Uruzgan (districts).”
Thanking the Bayat Foundation for its generosity, recipients called on other charity organizations to step in to help vulnerable people.
Zeba Gul, a Kandahar resident who welcomed Bayat Foundation’s aid, said: “People are in a very bad situation. I have children, their father is dead. Everyday I look for food to feed them and today I found (food). May Allah bless all Muslims who have provided this aid.”
The Bayat Foundation started helping needy families months ago and the organization plans to distribute aid to as many vulnerable people in other provinces as it can.
EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 billion euros
The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the European Commission said ahead of Tuesday’s Group of 20 Afghan summit.
The pledge takes the total commitment of new funding to 1 billion euros after the EU executive’s earlier promise of 300 million euros to help to prevent basic services in Afghanistan from collapsing and food from running out.
“We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that the Islamic Emirate who took power in Kabul on August 15 must first meet the EU’s five conditions for longer-term aid.
UN chief: Liquidity needed to stem humanitarian crisis
The international community must find ways to inject cash directly into Afghanistan’s economy to avert its total collapse as a growing humanitarian crisis impacts half the population, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters, Guterres’ comments underscored the urgent need for steps to ease the economic and humanitarian crises that have grown since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power as the 20-year U.S. military intervention ended.
“The crisis is affecting at least 18 million people – half the country’s population,” said Guterres, adding that a massive U.N. humanitarian aid operation is underway in a “race against time” as winter approaches.
Guterres noted that the Afghan economy – kept afloat by foreign aid for two decades – was being buffeted by drought and COVID-19 before the IEA seized power.
“I urge the world to take action and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse,” he said, explaining that any measures should avoid channeling cash through the IEA.
They also should be taken independent of diplomatic decisions to recognize the new government, he said.
The IEA takeover saw billions in central bank assets frozen and international financial institutions suspend access to funds, although humanitarian aid has continued.
Banks are running out of money, civil servants have not been paid and food prices have soared.
One way to inject liquidity into the economy, he said, is for U.N. agencies and humanitarian groups to make cash payments directly to people, he said, adding the World Bank could create a special trust fund from which money could be drawn.
But, he said, “The main responsibility for finding a way back from the abyss lies” with the IEA.
