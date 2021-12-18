Latest News
Humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrives in Kabul
Two Saudi Arabian planes, carrying over 60 tons of humanitarian aid landed in Kabul on Friday, the Afghan Red Crescent Society confirmed.
Present at the handover were Saudi officials.
“The materials included 65 tons, including 1,677 cartons of foodstuffs including flour, sugar, oil, dates, rice, and peas and 192 packages of non-foodstuffs including kitchen sets, carpets,” the Red Crescent stated.
According to the organization, two more planeloads of aid will arrive in Kabul on Saturday.
A further two arrived earlier this week.
This comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
According to data from UN World Food Programme (WFP), as of the end of November, 98% of the population do not have enough to eat — an alarming jump from 81% before 15 August.
Afghanistan is facing its worst food crisis on record. This winter, 14 million children are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of hunger, and rates of malnutrition are soaring.
With Afghanistan’s aid-dependent healthcare system on the brink of collapse, Save the Children warned that many severely malnourished children are unable to access the specialist treatment they need to survive.
Latest News
IEA’s UN ‘appointee’ questions organization’s neutrality
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has objected to the appointment of Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Afghanistan’s Envoy to the UN, stating it “questions” the UN’s “neutrality”.
Faiq took over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Friday after Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, appointed by the former government, stepped down from the post.
Hours later, IEA’s designated representative to the UN Suhail Shaheen called on the United Nations to give Afghanistan’s seat to the current government in Afghanistan.
He wrote on his Twitter: “UN is a World Body and its credibility lies in its neutrality. I request it to prove its neutrality by giving the seat of Afghanistan at UN to the current
government in Afghanistan which has sovereignty and writ all over the country.”
“Rules should supersede political preferences. Otherwise, its neutrality will be questioned,” Shaheen tweeted.
Kandahar
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
As many as 30 couples married in a mass wedding ceremony in southern Kandahar province on Thursday.
The ceremony was sponsored by a charity organization, aimed at standing against the traditional expensive and extravagant wedding parties in the country.
Former MP Sayed Ahmad Selab, head of the organization, stated: “People are facing poverty, unemployment, and economic crisis; and paying off the bride price, or dowry; bad-marriage tradition; overspending; and extravagance by the bride’s family must be barred so that domestic violence and crimes are prevented.”
“Selab charity foundation has begun a campaign to [persuade people] to reduce bride price as well as to eliminate bad-marriage traditions,” Selab said.
Welcoming the organization’s initiative, the couples who got married on Thursday stated that they had waited years to get married as “they were not able to afford the usual lavish affair.”
Wahidullah, one of the grooms who married on Thursday, stated he was very happy that he “could get married because I was not able to afford the ceremony.”
Weddings in Afghanistan are traditionally very expensive as dowries need to be paid, gold has to be purchased, bridal wear bought, and hundreds, and sometimes thousands of guests attend the parties at massive wedding halls.
In addition, the groom has to pay from 100,000 AFN ($1,000) up to 3,000,000 AFN ($29,000) as the dowry.
Young couples often start married life in debt as they take out loans to pay for the event.
Latest News
Number of Afghan children without enough food rises to 3.3 million
The number of children in Afghanistan not getting enough to eat has increased by 3.3 million in the four months since the collapse of the previous government, Save the Children has reported.
According to data from UN World Food Programme (WFP), as of the end of November, 98% of the population do not have enough to eat — an alarming jump from 81% before 15 August.
Afghanistan is facing its worst food crisis on record. This winter, 14 million children are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of hunger, and rates of malnutrition are soaring.
With Afghanistan’s aid-dependent healthcare system on the brink of collapse, Save the Children warned that many severely malnourished children are unable to access the specialist treatment they need to survive.
IEA’s UN ‘appointee’ questions organization’s neutrality
Humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrives in Kabul
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghani value against US$ discussed
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
World Bank says donors approve transfer of $280 million dollars to help Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Price of naan bread in Afghanistan doubles
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA has no issues with US, appeals for sanctions to be lifted
-
Latest News5 days ago
No punishment for U.S. troops involved in deadly Kabul strike: Pentagon
-
Business5 days ago
IEA directs commission to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghan currency
-
Latest News5 days ago
One dead in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
White House says frozen assets will ‘remain inaccessible’