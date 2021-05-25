Latest News
Humanitarian actors pledge to deliver aid to millions of Afghans in need
Humanitarian actors in Afghanistan (the UN and national and international NGOs) are committed to staying and delivering impartial and neutral assistance to millions of people in need, according to a statement on Monday. Ongoing conflict, spiralling food insecurity and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a near-doubling of people in need in the space of 12 months – up from 9.4 million in January 2020 to 18.4 million in January 2021.
While intra-Afghan negotiations present the opportunity for a lasting peace, humanitarian actors are deeply concerned by continued violence across the country characterized by high levels of civilian casualties and almost 100,000 people internally displaced just this year.
Increasing conflict and bureaucratic impediments have required humanitarian organisations to assess, mitigate and navigate the changing operational space. Despite these challenges, some 165 humanitarian organisations continued working across the country and reached nearly 12 million people with life-saving assistance in 2020. Even with significant funding and operational challenges, 3.7 million people received aid during the first three months of 2021, demonstrating a strong capacity to stay and deliver assistance and protection to people in need, including in challenging environments. In the context of growing need driven by the pandemic, food insecurity, conflict and a looming threat of drought, humanitarian organisations are mobilising to scale-up support and continue to respond wherever assistance is most needed.
In order to achieve the above, humanitarian actors in Afghanistan ask the following to parties to the conflict:
Protect civilians, aid workers and civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals in compliance with International Humanitarian Law.
Provide unimpeded access and ensure that aid workers and service providers can deliver assistance and services without interference, in accordance with the principles of independence, impartiality and neutrality.
To donors and the international community:
Urgently release and increase funding to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan.
In 2021, the UN and humanitarian partners in Afghanistan require US $1.3 billion to help 15.7 million people in need. Only $166.8 million (13 per cent) of the funding has been received so far.
Humanitarian Coordinator Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov says, “The COVID-19 crisis has already had significant consequences on the lives and livelihoods of Afghans and on humanitarian operations. At this critical time, it is more important than ever that we continue to work together to uphold the rights of all people in Afghanistan, including their right to life-saving aid.”
Amnesty International warns strides made by women ‘under threat’
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
US forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line, as international troops continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, sources said.
According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan.
Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.”
Col Sonny Legget, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, however, rejected these reports.
US President Joe Biden in April ordered the withdrawal of all troops by September 11.
So far, the US forces have handed over a base in Helmand and the Kandahar airfield to the Afghan forces.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said last week that the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.
CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on Mehtarlam
Afghan military officials said on Monday that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) pushed back the Taliban on Sunday night as the group advanced on the Laghman provincial capital of Mehtarlam.
Late Sunday the Taliban carried out attacks on the Alishing district in the province and on parts of Mehtarlam.
Sources told Ariana News on Sunday night that the provincial prison was under siege and that the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker and asking the prisoners to escape.”
But Lutfullah Kamran, Laghman’s police chief said: “The enemy is under fire, we will protect Laghman even if it costs us our lives.”
Meanwhile, the provincial governor said that nearly 110 military personnel from around the province have been jailed for dereliction of duty.
Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal, told RFE / RL that a number of high-ranking military personnel, including the deputy chief of national security operations for Laghman, are among those who were arrested.
Yarmal also said that some security and defense force members left their posts to the Taliban without any resistance.
The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) meanwhile said that Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces across the country.
“Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces of the country and Taliban suffered heavy casualties in the operation,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
In addition to this, the Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has returned to Kabul and on Monday met with President Ashraf Ghani.
Khalid has been abroad for several months receiving medical treatment.
