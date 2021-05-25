Connect with us

Latest News

Humanitarian actors pledge to deliver aid to millions of Afghans in need

Ariana News

Published

44 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 25, 2021)

Humanitarian actors in Afghanistan (the UN and national and international NGOs) are committed to staying and delivering impartial and neutral assistance to millions of people in need, according to a statement on Monday. Ongoing conflict, spiralling food insecurity and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a near-doubling of people in need in the space of 12 months – up from 9.4 million in January 2020 to 18.4 million in January 2021.

While intra-Afghan negotiations present the opportunity for a lasting peace, humanitarian actors are deeply concerned by continued violence across the country characterized by high levels of civilian casualties and almost 100,000 people internally displaced just this year.

Increasing conflict and bureaucratic impediments have required humanitarian organisations to assess, mitigate and navigate the changing operational space. Despite these challenges, some 165 humanitarian organisations continued working across the country and reached nearly 12 million people with life-saving assistance in 2020. Even with significant funding and operational challenges, 3.7 million people received aid during the first three months of 2021, demonstrating a strong capacity to stay and deliver assistance and protection to people in need, including in challenging environments. In the context of growing need driven by the pandemic, food insecurity, conflict and a looming threat of drought, humanitarian organisations are mobilising to scale-up support and continue to respond wherever assistance is most needed.

In order to achieve the above, humanitarian actors in Afghanistan ask the following to parties to the conflict:

Protect civilians, aid workers and civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals in compliance with International Humanitarian Law.

Provide unimpeded access and ensure that aid workers and service providers can deliver assistance and services without interference, in accordance with the principles of independence, impartiality and neutrality.

To donors and the international community:

Urgently release and increase funding to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan.

In 2021, the UN and humanitarian partners in Afghanistan require US $1.3 billion to help 15.7 million people in need. Only $166.8 million (13 per cent) of the funding has been received so far.

Humanitarian Coordinator Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov says, “The COVID-19 crisis has already had significant consequences on the lives and livelihoods of Afghans and on humanitarian operations. At this critical time, it is more important than ever that we continue to work together to uphold the rights of all people in Afghanistan, including their right to life-saving aid.”

Latest News

Amnesty International warns strides made by women 'under threat'

Ariana News

Published

14 hours ago

on

May 24, 2021

By

Social Media
(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

Amnesty International said Monday that the two decades of hard-won progress by Afghanistan’s women and girls are at serious risk of being unraveled.

The organization raised concerns in a statement that read “the limited involvement of women in the peace talks” and the major strides on women’s rights “are now under threat.”

Amnesty International stated that as international troops continue to leave the country ahead of a full withdrawal on September 11, and with talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban at an impasse, the prospects for Afghanistan’s women and girls are at a critical juncture.

“Afghanistan is at a tipping point. As peace talks falter, the conflict continues to take the lives of civilians on an almost daily basis. Taken alongside the forthcoming withdrawal of international troops, Afghanistan is drifting towards an outcome that threatens to undo more than twenty years of progress for women and girls,” said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Director.

Mishra stated that these negotiations will shape the future for women and girls in Afghanistan and their voices must be heard.

“Now is the time for the Afghan government and its international partners to unequivocally commit and work to ensure that women’s rights and two decades of achievement are not traded off in the peace talks with the Taliban,” she said.

According to the statement, Afghan women were subjected to severe restrictions including being banned from working outside the home and appearing in public without a close male relative under Taliban rule from 1996-2001.

“Women and girls were further denied access to education and had limited access to healthcare. These restrictions still invariably apply to women in areas currently controlled by the Taliban,” the statement noted.

“While much work remains to be done, women’s rights have improved significantly since 2001. There are now 3.3 million girls in education, and women more actively participate in the political, economic and social life of the country.”

“Despite the ongoing conflict, Afghan women have become lawyers, doctors, judges, teachers, engineers, athletes, activists, politicians, journalists, bureaucrats, business owners, police officers, and members of the military,” the statement read.

Amnesty International noted that Afghan women still face major obstacles to the full realization of their rights.

“Violence against women is rife, the participation of women at all levels of government remains limited and, according to UNICEF, 2.2 million Afghan girls still do not attend school.”

“In the current peace talks, which began in September 2020, the 21-member Afghan government negotiation team included only four women, with no women represented in the Taliban delegation. In the March peace conference on Afghanistan in Moscow, only one woman was included in the 16-member government delegation.”

“The significant under-representation and frequent side-lining of women throughout these talks are indicative of how far there is still to go. These negotiations will shape the future for women and girls in Afghanistan and their voices must be heard. The Afghan government must ensure inclusive and meaningful participation of women in the talks,” said Yamini Mishra.

Latest News

US 'building' military base along Pakistan border

Ariana News

Published

14 hours ago

on

May 24, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

US forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line, as international troops continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, sources said.

According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan.

Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.”

Col Sonny Legget, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, however, rejected these reports.

US President Joe Biden in April ordered the withdrawal of all troops by September 11.

So far, the US forces have handed over a base in Helmand and the Kandahar airfield to the Afghan forces.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said last week that the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.

CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

Latest News

Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on Mehtarlam

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

May 24, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

Afghan military officials said on Monday that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) pushed back the Taliban on Sunday night as the group advanced on the Laghman provincial capital of Mehtarlam.

Late Sunday the Taliban carried out attacks on the Alishing district in the province and on parts of Mehtarlam.

Sources told Ariana News on Sunday night that the provincial prison was under siege and that the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker and asking the prisoners to escape.”

But Lutfullah Kamran, Laghman’s police chief said: “The enemy is under fire, we will protect Laghman even if it costs us our lives.”

Meanwhile, the provincial governor said that nearly 110 military personnel from around the province have been jailed for dereliction of duty.

Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal, told RFE / RL that a number of high-ranking military personnel, including the deputy chief of national security operations for Laghman, are among those who were arrested.

Yarmal also said that some security and defense force members left their posts to the Taliban without any resistance.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) meanwhile said that Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces across the country.

“Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces of the country and Taliban suffered heavy casualties in the operation,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.

In addition to this, the Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has returned to Kabul and on Monday met with President Ashraf Ghani.

Khalid has been abroad for several months receiving medical treatment.

