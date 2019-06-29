Human Rights Should be Safeguarded in Peace Process: Maas

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani met with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin, Germany, on Friday and discussed “overall situation of Afghanistan,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, security, regional cooperation and the ongoing peace efforts for a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, addressing a joint press conference with Afghan counterpart, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reaffirmed Germany’s support for its presence in Afghanistan.

Maas urged participants in the peace process with the Taliban not to allow years of hard-won progress in human rights to be rolled back.

He stressed that while it was clear that only Afghans could negotiate the terms of a peace in the country, “what is also clear is that Afghanistan must not fall behind what has been achieved up until now, and that is quite a lot,” outlining areas of human rights, minority rights and women’s rights that have taken great strides in recent years.