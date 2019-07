Huge Fire Breaks Out At Oil Depot In Mazar-e-Sharif City

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

A huge fire broke out at a fuel storage tank in Mazar-e-Sharif City on Wednesday noon.

The fire broke out at around 12 pm today in Taimorian fuel storage tank.

Immediately there was no report of casualty.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The firefighters were trying to bring the fire under control.

Officials have not made a comment about the report yet.