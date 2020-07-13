Huge blast rocks Samangan, casualties feared

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2020)

A huge blast happened on Monday morning in Aybak city, capital of Samangan province, a local official confirmed.

The explosion occurred close to the Municipality building and the NDS office in the city.

Sediq Azizi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that probably a car bomb went off in the area but the detail yet to be determined.

So far, 43 wounded individuals – including three children and a woman – have been transferred to the hospitals from the attack scene, Azizi said.

He added that a number of assailants were engaged in fighting with the Afghan forces at the attack scene.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group in a statement claimed that at least 70 employees of the NDS were killed or wounded in the incident.

(This is breaking news and will be updated)