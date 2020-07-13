Latest News
Huge blast rocks Samangan, casualties feared
A huge blast happened on Monday morning in Aybak city, capital of Samangan province, a local official confirmed.
The explosion occurred close to the Municipality building and the NDS office in the city.
Sediq Azizi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that probably a car bomb went off in the area but the detail yet to be determined.
So far, 43 wounded individuals – including three children and a woman – have been transferred to the hospitals from the attack scene, Azizi said.
He added that a number of assailants were engaged in fighting with the Afghan forces at the attack scene.
The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The group in a statement claimed that at least 70 employees of the NDS were killed or wounded in the incident.
(This is breaking news and will be updated)
Latest News
Taliban attacks kill 19 Afghan forces in Kunduz, Badakhshan provinces
The Taliban militants attacked security base and outposts in Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces on Sunday night, killing at least 19 Afghan forces.
Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, head of Kunduz provincial council told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed a base of Afghan forces in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province on Sunday night.
Ayoubi said, at least six army soldiers and six policemen were killed and seven policemen were wounded after several hours of clashes with the Taliban fighters.
According to him, the base fell to the hands of the Taliban for a short period and they fled and seized the equipment of the base after back-up troops arrived in the area.
Local officials, however, confirmed the incident but did not provide details about the casualties.
In a separate incident, the Afghan forces came under attack in the Arghanchkhah district of Badakhshan province.
The attack resulted in the death of seven Afghan forces, Nek Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for Badakhshan governor confirmed.
The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday and lasted for three hours, Nazari said, adding that at least five Taliban militants were also killed in shoot exchange.
In southern Kandahar, at least 11 Taliban insurgents were killed in the counterattack of the Afghan forces in the Shorabak district of the province.
Jamal Nasir, a provincial police spokesperson told Ariana News that five insurgents were wounded and their attack was pushed back.
Nasir noted that no casualty was imposed on the Afghan forces.
The Taliban militants yet to comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Taliban, Pakistani militias intensify clashes in Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan district
Pakistani militias siding with the Taliban fighters are engaged in clashes with security forces in Paktia province, inflicting heavy casualties on the Afghan forces, a local official claimed.
Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai, district governor for Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan – one of the districts located along with the so-called Durand Line – says that Pakistani militias, along with the Taliban militants and Pakistani militia carry out coordinated attacks of Afghan forces in the district
Ahmadzai claimed that recently many Quetta council members have entered the district, resulting in augmented insecurity.
Concerning about the security situation, residents of Dand Wa Patan ask the government to back-up and equip security forces in the district.
Dand Wa Patan district is 29 kilometers from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar district, most of which have no security forces, and the Taliban and other groups can easily enter Afghanistan. Locals want security checkpoints in the area.
Latest News
I will get married once Afghanistan win cricket World Cup: Rashid Khan
The Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan Arman, 21, said that he will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world cup.
The vice-captain of the Afghan national cricket team recently in an interview with Azadi Radio revealed his marriage plans.
He told Azadi radio: “I will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the Cricket World Cup.”
This comes as Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings with 749 points.
Rashid Khan, who made his international debut in 2015, has been one of the best performers from Afghanistan.
Rashid Khan was born in Nangarhar province in 1998 in a family where he had ten siblings. His family fled to Pakistan due to war in Afghanistan and later returned to the country after a few years and resumed their normal life.
In January 2018, Rashid was named as the associate cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
