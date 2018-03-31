Taliban Have the Right to Vote and Run in Elections: IECC

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2018 8:43 pm)

The Taliban group has the right to vote and run in the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections, the Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) said on Saturday.

“Everyone can vote and nominate for the elections based on the electoral laws and principles,” said Ali Reza Rohani, the spokesman of IECC.

Meanwhile, a member of Afghanistan New National Front (NNF) Sidiq Patman declared that the government has no will to hold the election.

“If the government has a strong will, there would be no obstacle against holding the upcoming elections,” Patman added.

This comes as the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) has announced that the parliamentary and district council elections will be held on October 9th 2018.