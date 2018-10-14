HPC Welcomes U.S.-Taliban Peace Talks in Qatar

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2018)

Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) has welcomed the recent meeting of U.S. delegation with Taliban representatives in Qatar, considered it as a positive step forward towards ending the 17-year-old war in the country.

The U.S. delegation led by peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with representatives of Taliban in Doha on Saturday, where the two sides discussed the “end of occupation” and “a peaceful solution in Afghanistan.”

“High Peace Council welcomes any internal and external efforts in the peace process. The visit and meeting of Khalilzad [U.S. special representative for Afghanistan’s reconciliation] with Taliban leaders is a worthy step forward,” said Asadullah Zair, Deputy Spokesman of the HPC.

Former members of the Taliban group also welcomed the Qatar meeting on Afghan peace.

“The Taliban confirmed their meeting with Khalilzad and it is a good step. These kinds of meetings should continue because the U.S. involved in the war with the Taliban, not the Afghanistan people,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.

This comes as the U.S. Ambassador in Kabul, John Bass has said that if the Taliban is “serious” about pursuing peace, “it will condemn” Saturday’s attack at an election rally in Takhar in which dozens killed and wounded “and punish those responsible.”