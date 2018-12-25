HPC Suspends Its Provincial Offices in All Provinces

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2018)

Amid intensified peace efforts, Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) has suspended its provincial offices across the country.

In an official letter signed by the head of High Peace Council’s Secretariat Umar Daoudzai, it was pointed that the decision has been taken based on the agreement of the HPC’s leadership in a bid to bringing reforms in the organization.

“We are not talking about the shutdown but to suspend the operation of the HPC’s provincial offices,” the HPC deputy spokesman Asadullah Zahiri said. “We have gone through the essential process and in the new step it is required to reconsider the operations of parts of the High Peace Council.”

However, many politicians believe that President Ghani has undermined the activities of HPC after announcing the formation of the negotiating team and a new advisory board for peace.

“The High Peace Council has lost its prestige after suspension of its provincial offices and it will remain as an inefficient organization,” said Syed Ishaq Gilani, the leader of Islamic Movement of Afghanistan.

It comes amid the U.S. and the Afghan government’s diplomatic efforts towards establishing the basis for talks to end the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan.