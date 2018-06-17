HPC Says It Held Video Talks with Taliban Leaders, Urges Ceasefire Extension

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2018 6:11 pm)

The Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) says it has held video talks with the Taliban leaders in last few days, urging the militant group to extend ceasefire with the Afghan government.

Following the 3-day truce between Taliban and the government during days of Eid-ul-Fitr, the HPC Chairman Karim Khalili on Sunday said that the council had video talks with the Taliban leaders regarding the release of the group’s prisoners.

“We had video talks and exchanged views with the Taliban leaders and we spoke about the current situation and release of the prisoners, ” Khalili said.

He also said that the heads and provincial members of the council were also in talks with the Taliban military authorities.

The HPC, meanwhile, urged the Taliban to extend the ceasefire with the government, insisting that the council is ready to work on all the conditions being suggested by the group including the withdrawal of the foreign forces.

Citing the remarks of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who has welcomed the Afghan government’s extension of ceasefire, and expressed readiness to discuss even the role of the international forces in peace process, the deputy head of HPC, Akram Khpalwak said that there is no obstacle in peace talks for the Taliban.

Welcoming the government’s “indefinitely” ceasefire extension with the Taliban, Khpalwak, meanwhile, said that some circles within and outside the government are attempting to disrupt the peace process.

“Some individuals don’t seek their interest in peace and they are not only in the government but also outside,” he said.

This comes as the Taliban ceasefire with the government will end today evening, but the citizens urged the militant group to end killings and take steps forward in ceasefire extension and peace talks.