HPC Renews Call on Taliban to Debate with Afghan Clerics

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2018 5:30 pm)

Afghanistan High Peace Council (HPC) on Wednesday renewed its call on Taliban to debate about “legitimacy” of the ongoing war with Afghan religious scholars.

In his “message of felicitation” on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada again justified his group’s military campaign in Afghanistan, citing the presence of U.S.-led foreign “occupation forces” in the country.

In the statement, the group has neither focused on their three-day ceasefire which is expected to come into effect on the first day of Eid ul Fitr nor paid strong heed to the recently declared fatwa of the Afghan religious scholars.

However, head of HPC’s secretariat said that they are ready and to debate on the ongoing war with pro-Taliban scholars.

“We are ready to debate on Afghanistan war with Pakistani ulema and ulema within the Taliban,” Mohammad Akram Khpalwak said. “If they proved that their fight is legitimate, we will join them.”

“We must say those ulema who participated in Kabul meeting, were honest scholars,” he added.

Commenting on the recent ceasefire between the government and the Taliban, Khpalwak said that Afghans should not expect urgent outcomes regarding peace with the Taliban, adding that peace talks with the group, demand further efforts.