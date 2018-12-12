HPC Questions Structure of Consultative Board for Peace Process

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2018)

The Deputy Head of High Peace Council (HPC) Habiba Sarabi on Wednesday questioned the structure of High Advisory Board for the peace process, saying the women’s presence in the board has been “unfair”.

Addressing a conference on women’s role in peace, Sarabi said that the high advisory board lacks women’s presence and that the government has not considered a fair role for the women and youth in the board.

At the event, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that high advisory board representing the people from across the country, insisting that the government has no preconditions for launching negotiations with the Taliban and that opportunity for peace should not be missed.

“We are ready for talks. There is no precondition to kick off negotiations, this is very an important issue,” he said.

The U.S. Ambassador John Bass was also present at the event. He said women’s role in the peace process should not be excluded.

Bass said the contributions of women to achieving an end to the conflict are “critical” to the success and “sustainability” of this effort.

This comes as the government announced the formation of the High Consultative board for peace on Tuesday aimed at building a national consensus for kicking off peace talks with the Taliban.