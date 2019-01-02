HPC Delegation to Visit Pakistan Next Week

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2019)

The Head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council Secretariat Mohammad Omar Daudzai will travel to Pakistan next week.

Speaking with the civil society activists in Kabul, Daudzai highlighted the importance of regional countries supports from the Afghan peace process.

“Our first trip will be to Pakistan in the coming week and once we evaluated our Pakistan trip then we will decide either to go to Iran or to another country,” he said.

During the event, Daudzai also spoke about existing challenges ahead of an intra-Afghan peace process.

“The first ambiguity that we would like to know is what the regional and our neighboring countries want from Afghanistan. What are their objectives in Afghanistan? Do they have positive objectives or negative? As far as we can see, every country has its own advantages and disadvantages in Afghanistan,” Daudzai added.

He further said that during his trip to regional countries he will find out either the Taliban want to return as an Islamic Emirate or want to be part of the current system and what will be the price of peace with Taliban.

Last month, the U.S. held direct talks with Taliban representatives in Abu Dhabi. Following the U.S.-Taliban talks, a delegation of the insurgent group traveled to Tehran and met with Iranian officials.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi also traveled to Afghanistan, Iran, China, Russia, and Qatar to discuss the Afghan peace process.

However, the Taliban insurgent group has repeatedly denied engaging in direct negotiation with the Afghan government.