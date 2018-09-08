HPC Delegation to Visit Pakistan for Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2018 5:50 pm)

Following the U.S. officials’ trip to Islamabad and Kabul, a delegation of High Peace Council is expected to visit Pakistan and facilitate talks between Afghan and Pakistani religious scholars to end the 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.

Azizullah Din Mohammad, Deputy Head of HPC told Ariana News on Saturday that the delegation will be sent to pave the ground for Ulema meeting comprised of Afghan and Pakistani religious scholars.

On Friday, the U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Afghan government officials in Kabul and discussed on a range of issues including Afghan peace progress and dialog with Pakistan.

The official was accompanied by the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford.

Following the U.S. officials’ Kabul visit, the Deputy Spokesman of Chief Executive Office Omaid Maisam said that Washington is seeking to facilitate direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“We are hopeful that United States increase its efforts in this regard,” he added.