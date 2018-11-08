HPC Delegation Left Kabul to Attend in Moscow Summit

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2018)

A delegation of High Peace Council (HPC) on Thursday left Kabul for Russia to participate in the Moscow peace conference that will be held on Friday.

Ihsanullah Tahiri, a spokesman for HPC, on Wednesday confirmed that a delegation headed by Haji Deen Mohammad, the Deputy of High Peace Council, will participate in the summit.

He added that HPC will represent Afghanistan and will discuss the launch of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group.

Meanwhile, Sebghatullah Ahmadi, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) told Ariana News that the Afghan government will not participate in the Moscow summit due to differences of opinion with the Russian government on some issues.

Earlier, the Taliban confirmed their participation, saying the aim would be to discuss peace and the end of U.S. presence in Afghanistan.