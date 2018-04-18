HPC Calls on Pakistan to Prepare for Indonesia’s Religious Scholars Summit

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2018 6:51 pm)

The High Peace Council (HPC) has urged Pakistan to get ready for the religious scholars summit which will be held in Indonesia this month.

“We ask Pakistan to not delay the upcoming Ulema council in Indonesia and announce their readiness as soon as possible,” Ehsan Taheri, spokesman of HPC said.

Islamic scholars from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Afghan Taliban will come to Indonesia for a conference organized by the Indonesian government to find solutions to the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan.

The summit will be chaired by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the country’s most senior clerical body.

However, the Taliban have voiced their opposition to the summit and urged scholars not to take part in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Muslim League party emphasizes on regional efforts and calls it a key for peace in Afghanistan.

“The only way to bring peace in Afghanistan is that the neighboring countries find a political solution,” said Omran Khan, the leader of Pakistani Muslim League party.

But Afghan analysts believe Pakistan never want peace in Afghanistan.

“The world and region must understand that peace in Afghanistan is in interest of everyone,” Sheway Sharq, political analyst said.

The Indonesia summit follows President Ashraf Ghani’s recent offer to hold peace talks with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Taliban has said that the Indonesia conference was merely intended to legitimize the presence of infidel invaders in the Islamic country of Afghanistan.