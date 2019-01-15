HPC Assures of Pakistan’s Cooperation in Peace Process

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2019)

Umer Daudzai, Head of Secretariat of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council who recently visited Pakistan says Islamabad has assured them of cooperation in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Daudzai who is also President Ashraf Ghani’s Special Representative on Regional Affairs for Consensus on Peace on Tuesday said that Pakistan is willing to cooperate in the peace process.

He also called for reforms in the government’s advisory board for peace which was formed in December, last year, following a decree by President Ghani.

This comes as recently, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, head of Pakistan Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has called on the Afghan Taliban to enter into peace talks with the Afghan government.

In an interview with Voice of America, Fazal-ur-Rehman said that “it is as important as that with the U.S.”.

“Taliban should hold negotiations with the Afghan government,” he added.

Daudzai, who met Fazl-ul-Rehman on January 9 during his four-day visit to Pakistan, said that he appreciates “a change in stance” of Fazl-ur-Rehman on Afghan peace.

Daudzai’s remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to find a political settlement to the nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.