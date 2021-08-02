Latest News
Houses of Parliament issue joint declaration in support of Republic system
The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Monday jointly declared their support for the country’s Republic system, the Constitution, freedom of expression, women’s rights and government’s security forces.
Their declaration came after a special session that was addressed by President Ashraf Ghani who called on all MP’s and Senators to mobilize the people to stand against the Taliban.
In their declaration, both houses stated that the achievements made over the past 20 years must not be lost and pledged to stand by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and to work together to help resolve the crisis.
The declaration also appealed to the Taliban to join the peace process.
In addition, the two houses called on the United Nations and other international organizations to continue their financial and political support to Afghanistan and to assist in the peace process.
“We support all peace efforts,” the declaration stated.
The lawmakers also announced their firm support to the Afghan defense and security forces “who sacrifice their lives for the nation.”
“We call on the Taliban and other armed opposition groups to stop further violence and make peace,” the declaration read.
The statement implied however that the accelerated withdrawal process of foreign troops was unrealistic and had put pressure on the system.
“This process not only did not lead to peace, but also legitimized an aggressor and evil group and tried to delegitimize the united Republic. This process raised doubts. It created ambiguity and its product is the situation you see,” the declaration stated.
The declaration was issued after Ghani’s address which saw him appealing to all parliament members to come out in support of government and country.
Ghani told MPs and Senators “to use their contacts and mobilize the people” to stand against the Taliban.
He also called on MPs to unite and to reach a unanimous agreement over securing government in order for it to survive.
Ghani said at the joint session “I am with you today for a reason that we need to start a national dialogue”.
Ghani said “our priority is to achieve lasting peace, but I see sedition in the Taliban. For those who whitewash this and say that the Taliban have changed, I repeat to them that they have become more violent and more mercenary in oppression.”
Ghani said he believes the Taliban has no will for last peace but that a concise military plan has been drawn up to cover the next six months in order to suppress the Taliban.
“All preparations have been made to repel this wave of sedition for the next six months in order to restore stability. An important element of this plan, along with government forces, is the mobilization of public forces,” he said.
He also said despite the group’s promise to the US to cut ties with terrorist organizations, this has not been done.
Ghani said the Taliban has instead strengthened ties with such groups.
Ghani told MPs he would “not kneel before any destructive force. We either sit on our knees at the negotiating table or break their knees on the battlefield.”
Ghani’s call to MPs comes amid raging battles across the country between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Taliban – which has captured large swathes of territory in the past few months.
Reacting to President Ashraf Ghani’s address this morning, the Taliban’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said Ghani’s “statements were all nonsense, he was trying to control his bad situation and mistakes.”
Southern provinces witness intense battles as Taliban pushes for more ground
Helmand, Kandahar and Herat have been hit hard these past few days by intense battles between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban, officials confirmed.
One of the hardest hit has been Herat, which has witnessed two days of solid fighting around the city itself, while heavy attacks have been launched on villages to the west of the city.
As fighting continued to rage Sunday night, officials said clashes were ongoing but had intensified in the west of the city.
Officials said in the past 24 hours, at least 30 people were wounded in the battles. This included soldiers and civilians.
Doctors at the Herat Hospital said the bodies of five people had been brought into the facility.
Provincial officials said more than a dozen Taliban fighters had been killed in clashes during the course of Sunday, including a prominent commander named Sadam.
According to the officials, the Taliban launched the attacks on the city from the western districts of Herat, mostly from Ghoryan and Zinda Jan districts.
Kandahar meanwhile also witnessed heavy fighting but security officials said Taliban attacks in Takhta Pul district were repulsed by security forces and air support.
Officials said the Taliban attacked at around 2 am Monday in the Mel area between Takhta Pul and Spin Boldak districts.
Hashem Regwal, district police chief, said 37 Taliban had been killed and three Humvee tanks had been seized from the Taliban.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
Sources meanwhile said US warplanes were used to push back the Taliban and targeted and destroyed a Taliban artillery facility in the center of Panjwai district.
US forces have not yet commented.
In Helmand, sources said that the provincial governor’s office, police headquarters, NDS office, and PD1 police station in the city are under siege by the Taliban.
Mohammad Jami, a Helmand civil activist, stated: “situation is very critical in Helmand, Taliban have attacked the Police Command, Governor’s office, NDS office, and Helmand prison.”
Meanwhile, the 215th Maiwand Military Corps said a Taliban offensive on Lashkargah prison was repulsed.
The corps said a group of at least 40 Taliban launched an offensive on the city’s prison on Sunday night but that the group was taken down by security forces.
According to the corps, 38 Taliban were killed in the clash and two others were wounded.
The Ministry of Defense also said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), with the support of the air force, targeted the Taliban on Sunday night in a joint operation in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province.
At least 36 Taliban were killed and 19 others were wounded in this operation, the MoD said.
The ministry said that three vehicles, one of which contained three million Pakistani rupees, were destroyed in the airstrike.
The Taliban have confirmed the clashes in Lashkargah, but said their fighters are advancing.
Russian and Uzbek militaries begin joint Afghan border drills
Troops from Russia and Uzbekistan began joint military drills on Monday near the Afghan border amid fears in both countries over a worsening security situation in Afghanistan that could spill over into Central Asia, Reuters reported.
Russia said 1,500 Russian and Uzbek troops would take part in the five-day exercises that began at the Termez military site in Uzbekistan, the TASS news agency reported.
In a sign of how serious Moscow is taking the potential threat from Afghanistan, it said it would send a much bigger military contingent to Tajikistan for separate trilateral exercises due to begin there later this week, Reuters reported.
Those separate drills are due to take place on Aug. 5-10 and involve Russian, Uzbek and Tajik forces.
Security has rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan amid a U.S. troop withdrawal. Moscow fears that could destabilise its southern defensive flank and push refugees into its Central Asian backyard.
On Monday, Russia’s defence ministry said that 1,800 of its soldiers would take part in the Tajik drills, instead of 1,000 as initially planned. More than 2,500 troops would be involved in total, it said, Reuters reported.
Moscow will also use 420 units of military hardware for the drills, double the quantity originally planned, it said.
