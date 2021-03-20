Latest News
Hopes of political settlement rise as Doha teams ‘make progress’
The Afghan Republic and the Taliban negotiating teams have reportedly made a breakthrough in talks in Doha, a member of the government’s peace team said Saturday.
According to Fatima Gailani, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team, a breakthrough was made by the contact teams of the two parties to the talks.
She said the Afghan Republic’s team hopes to reach a political agreement before the start of the Istanbul summit, scheduled for early next month.
“The contacts teams of both sides hold meetings till late every night and they have reached an important success that will be announced soon. We wish to reach a political agreement before the start of the summit in Turkey,” Gailani said.
A number of Afghan politicians are meanwhile optimistic about the planned Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process.
Zalmai Rassoul, Afghan Ambassador to the UK, stated: “An imposed peace would not be sustainable and such peace could be risky. Pressure should be put on the Taliban so that they reduce violence and agree on a ceasefire.”
Meanwhile, the UN says that it is ready to host and manage the Istanbul summit as a mediator between the two sides.
“We’re continuing our consultations with various parties on what the participation of the UN would look like in the next steps. I think we are ready to go to our guests,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.
This comes after Russia hosted a summit between the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations and other key stakeholders in Moscow, on Thursday, aimed at accelerating the process.
Latest News
Ghor district governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
District Governor of Tyora in Ghor province Mohammad Rariq Alam was killed in an explosion on Saturday, local officials confirmed.
Zalmay Karimi, a spokesman for Ghor Governor told Ariana News that a magnetic IED had been detonated against Alam’s vehicle.
Ghor spokesman Karimi, said the explosion happened while Alam was on his way to his office.
Police are investigating the incident, Karimi added.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Nabi upbeat about T20 World Cup after series win against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said winning the T20 series against Zimbabwe is the perfect build-up towards this year’s T20 World Cup for a team filled with exciting young players.
Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nabi said: “Every series is important for Afghanistan and winning this series was very important and I feel it is really good preparation for the World Cup as well.”
“We have given chances to youngsters and we are looking forward to these youngsters [developing further] and hopefully we will have a good side in the World Cup.”
Nabi also said that playing in Abu Dhabi will help their bowling unit grow given that the surface offers no significant help thereby necessitating new and different plans to contain opposition.
“The wicket is not suitable for bowling most of the time when we are playing at Abu Dhabi ground. Most of the time it is a batting wicket. We are trying different variations all the time as sometimes you are trying to skid the ball sometimes you are trying top-spin and sometimes you are trying slower ones,” he said.
Nabi’s all-round display – 40-run cameo off 15 and 2 for 20 in three overs, following Karim Janat’s explosive half-century set up Afghanistan’s series-clinching 45-run victory in the second T20I.
Cricbuzz reported the likes of Rahmunallah Gurbaz, Karim Janat and Usman Ghani have evolved into becoming the pillars of Afghanistan’s T20 batting with other proven performers like Nabi playing around them with lesser burden on their shoulders.
But Nabi, the veteran all-rounder underscored the importance of playing in different franchise leagues around the globe and said this helped him develop as a cricketer, lessons he is now sharing with his teammates.
“Franchise cricket is helping a lot as there are quality bowlers and batsmen and when we came back to the national side we take that experience and bring it here and share that experience with the youngsters as well and it helps during the game.
“Most of the time I am friendly with the youngsters in the dressing room and as I am friendly with then they share their problems and ask me easily regarding their batting and bowling and I share my experience with them and I really enjoy talking with the youngsters,” Nabi said.
Latest News
Abdullah blasts Ghani for sacking interior minister
Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation chair, on Saturday voiced his dissatisfaction over President Ashraf Ghani’s move Friday to dismiss Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi.
Abdullah stated the move was in violation of the power-sharing agreement he signed with Ghani in May last year – a deal that signaled the end of a months-long stalemate that plunged the country into a political crisis following disputed elections.
On Saturday, Abdullah said in a statement that “decisions about Afghanistan interior minister, Mohammad Massoud Andarabi’s removal and introducing new caretakers without consultation and justifiable reasons, is in violation of the political agreement that both sides signed.”
“The decision in the current circumstances is against national interests of the country and is not acceptable,” read the statement.
The National Security Council announced the move in a statement on Friday and said Ghani had appointed former Kandahar Governor Hayatullah Hayat as acting interior minister.
In addition, Ghani has appointed Chief of Army Staff General Yasin Zia as acting defense minister until the return of Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid, who is undergoing treatment for an illness.
The NSC said on Friday the changes in the two ministries are in line with Ghani’s efforts to bring reforms to security organizations, improve the general security situation in the country and accelerate a self-reliance plan.
The NSC did not give further details on Andarabi’s dismissal but sources have said it comes after his failure to arrest militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour whose forces shot down an Afghan military helicopter in central Wardak province on Thursday killing nine security force members.
According to the source, a senior government official, Ghani had ordered Andarabi to arrest Alipour weeks ago for reportedly having attacked security forces.
Hopes of political settlement rise as Doha teams ‘make progress’
Ghor district governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
Qureshi calls for early conclusion of Pak-Afghan talks on trade agreement
Nabi upbeat about T20 World Cup after series win against Zimbabwe
Abdullah blasts Ghani for sacking interior minister
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
Sola: Taliban & Govt Delegations meeting discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Changes in leadership of security ministries discussed
Tahawol: Joint statement of US, Russia, China and Pakistan on Afghan peace discussed
Zerbena: economic reports of the past week reviewed
Morning News Show: Troika joint statement on Afghanistan peace discussed
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting human rights defenders
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 2,000 Afghan children killed or wounded in 2020: AIHRC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
-
Latest News4 days ago
New Delhi is world’s most polluted capital for third straight year – IQAir study
-
Business4 days ago
Three security force members killed in Pashdan Dam attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two killed in a targeted attack on university bus in Baghlan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
-
Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad to attend Moscow peace summit