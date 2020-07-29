Featured
Hong Kong warns city on verge of large COVID-19 outbreak
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city was on the verge of a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 infections and warned this could lead to the collapse of their hospital system.
In a statement issued on the Hong Kong government’s website on Tuesday, Lam said: “Hong Kong is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with an upsurge in locally infected cases, many with yet unknown sources.”
She said: “We are on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly.”
According to her, the Hong Kong government has put in place stringent measures to enforce social distancing and other regulations to help curb the spread of the virus.
She appealed to the public and said: “What we need now is your cooperation.”
“I appeal to you to follow strictly the social distancing measures and stay at home as far as possible. If we stand united and work together, we can suppress this epidemic again,” she said.
Hong Kong has so far recorded 2,885 cases but has seen a spike in the past week – with over 100 new cases reported daily since July 22.
The new regulations ban gatherings of more than two people, close dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak.
The government has also tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea and aircrew members, effective on Wednesday.
Although numbers are still much lower than in other parts of the world, the rise in infections in Hong Kong has officials worried.
According to Bloomberg, a large-scale outbreak could lead to a humanitarian crisis.
“It is extremely difficult to enforce a lockdown in Hong Kong,” said Fernando Cheung, a lawmaker with a record of social advocacy.
Cheung told Bloomberg: “There are more than 200,000 people living in subdivided units, some without private toilets and others combining their kitchens, toilets, and sleeping places all in one room. To ask people not to step out of that environment for a long period of time is inhumane and impractical.”
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Integrity Watch Afghanistan said in a new study of community engagement in the mining sector that the role of local communities in mining areas is very weak and government has not institutionalized public engagement through any long-term strategy.
Integrity Watch said the report provides a working basis for civil society organizations willing to develop a community monitoring project in the mining sector and states that there is vast potential in engaging communities in the mining sector including prevention of illegal mining, increasing government revenues and contributing to stability and security at local level.
Speaking at the launch of the report, Sayed Ikram Afzali, Executive Director of Integrity Watch, said: “The government has taken some steps to engage the public in the extractive sector. However, these efforts have been sporadic, have not been informed by Afghan and global experiences and have therefore not been effective during the past ten years.”
He said that early this month the cabinet decided governors need to collect information from local communities about mining sites.
Afzali said this was a welcome step by government but the process of collecting information needs to be systematic and well planned.
“Our experiences of Community-Based Monitoring (CBM) in other sectors prove that public engagement can improve accountability and build trust between the government and the citizens.
“The Afghan government can build trust and provide people with a constant channel of communication by engaging communities in the monitoring of mining operations throughout the mining cycle from exploration to extraction.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte Boyer, the author of the report, said: “This report outlines the dos and do-nots of engaging people in the extractive sector and this could be used by civil society, government and the private sector to understand people’s views and design their engagement mechanisms with the communities around the mining sites.”
The report notes a number of recommendations that could be taken into consideration when engaging people in the mining sector.
The report also suggests a methodology developed by Integrity Watch be used whereby communities are mobilized and trained, and a literate and honest member of the community is elected to monitor the mining site. Information can then be shared on progress and challenges and issues can be identified and addressed with the mining company and local government.
But torn by four decades of war, Afghanistan is believed to be sitting on one of the richest troves of minerals in the world. The value of these resources has been roughly estimated between $1 trillion and $3 trillion.
Afghanistan has vast reserves of gold, platinum, silver, copper, iron, chromite, lithium, uranium, and aluminum as well as high-quality emeralds, rubies, sapphires, turquoise, and lapis lazuli as well as natural gas and petroleum.
Earlier this year, the Diplomat reported that the one thing that could possibly shift Afghanistan from being a foreign aid-dependent country to an economically stable one is the proper exploitation of its mineral wealth.
The Diplomat reported that if robust policies coupled with a comprehensive, realistic and long-term strategic approach is adopted and if exploited effectively, mining could prove to be the best substitute for foreign aid and decrease the country’s dependence on donor countries and foreign support.
These resources, if properly managed, provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to write its own story of economic success, the article stated.
US and NATO welcome Eid ceasefire, call for urgent intra-Afghan talks
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire over Eid and the Afghan government’s response to a reciprocal truce.
Khalilzad wrote on Twitter: “On the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Gen Miller, Amb Wilson, & I wish the Afghan people a peaceful holiday. Eid ul Adha is a time of charity & fellowship. Our hope is this Eid brings all Afghans together in understanding & mutual respect and one step closer to a sustainable peace.
“We welcome the Taliban announcement of an Eid ceasefire and the Afghan government’s reciprocal announcement,” he said.
“We wish the Afghan national security forces continued honor in the service of the Afghan people and thank them for their commitment to Afghanistan. Eid Mubarak,” Khalilzad said.
This comes after Tuesday night’s announcement by the Taliban that they would observe a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Adha holidays.
In a statement, the Taliban said it had ordered its fighters not to carry out any attacks against the Afghan security forces.
Soon after, President Ashraf Ghani announced that government would observe the ceasefire and not conduct any operations.
NATO also welcomed the announcement by both parties and said: “It is an important step in the Afghan peace process that must lead to the earliest possible start of intra-Afghan negotiations. Afghan people deserve peace now & NATO stands with them.”
The US’s acting ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson also responded and said on Twitter: “I welcome the announcements of an Eid ceasefire. Afghans deserve to celebrate the holiday in peace. I look forward to both sides fulfilling their commitments and moving quickly to intra-Afghan negotiations.”
UNAMA meanwhile also welcomed the move.
In their Twitter message the organization said: “UNAMA welcomes the Eid ceasefire announcement by the Taliban and the reciprocity from the Govt of Afghanistan. Further prisoner releases and reductions in violence should now pave the way for a quick start to intra-Afghan negotiations.”
This latest development came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the group to commit to a ceasefire over Eid.
He said a “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come.”
Addressing the fourth Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul on Tuesday, Ghani said that to demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, they would soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha earlier this year.
Ghani said that “with this action we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time.”
He also called on the Taliban to join the government at the negotiating table and to call for a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
A “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come,” he added.
Within hours of Ghani having said this, the Taliban issued their statement on Twitter announcing the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha, while government responded with a reciprocal truce.
Govt welcomes Taliban’s Eid ceasefire, agrees to observe the truce
The Afghan government on Tuesday night welcomed the Taliban’s decision to call a three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha and announced that the Afghan security forces would also observe the truce.
President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter: “The Afghan government welcomes the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire during the Eid days. While it is a significant step, the Afghan people ask for a permanent ceasefire and imminent start of direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.”
The Afghan government welcomes the Taliban's announcement of a three-day ceasefire during the Eid days. While it is a significant step but the Afghan people asks for a permanent ceasefire and imminent start of direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
He said: “The Afghan government, in order to ensure peace and stability and the realization of the long-standing aspirations of our people has fulfilled all its obligations in the peace process and has left no excuse for the continuation of violence.”
Ghani also instructed all the security and defense forces in the country to observe the three-day ceasefire and not to carry out any operations against the Taliban unless the ceasefire is violated by the group, Sediqqi said.
The European Union’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia also reacted soon after the Taliban’s announcement and welcomed the development. He said it was “a step closer to negotiations.”
Welcome development. A step closer to negotiations. We encourage to extend beyond short periods of a few days. Afghan people direly want it and deserve it. Stopping the killing should go beyond specific Eids.
He also said the EU encourages the group to extend the ceasefire beyond Eid as the Afghan people not only want peace but also deserve it.
The Taliban on Tuesday evening announced the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha and ordered its fighters to stay out of government-held territory.
In a statement on Twitter, the group said fighters have been ordered not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation against attacks on them.
“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the statement read.
This statement came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the group to commit to a ceasefire over Eid.
He said a “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come.”
Addressing the fourth Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul on Tuesday, Ghani said that to demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, they would soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha earlier this year.
Ghani said that “with this action we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time.”
He also called on the Taliban to join the government at the negotiating table and to call for a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
A “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come,” he added.
Within hours of Ghani having said this, the Taliban issued their statement on Twitter announcing the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha.
