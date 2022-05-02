COVID-19
Hong Kong reopens to foreigners after two-year COVID-19 closure
Hong Kong reopened to non-residents starting Sunday, as it has tamped down its COVID-19 cases.
That’s the first time in two years that travelers have been allowed to enter the financial hub since the pandemic outbreak.
The relaxed measure was welcomed by travelers.
“It’s great actually. At least they’re trying to open the road. I guess it’s a good thing,” said a traveler.
Under the new rules, travelers who enter the city must be fully vaccinated. They must also produce a negative PCR test result before boarding and get tested again upon arrival. Then they will head to designated quarantine hotels for at least seven days.
Hong Kong also eased rules on suspending flights carrying infected people.
The threshold for this suspension is raised from three infected people per flight to five people, or 5 percent of passengers, whichever is higher, while the suspension duration is cut from seven days to five.
The easing measures will likely serve as a lifeline for the gloomy tourism.
According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the city received 91,000 visitors last year, a 97.4 percent drop year on year.
The Travel Industry Council says the reopening is a good start but hopes more can be done.
“The trouble is because of the quarantine requirements, it is still quite difficult to really have a significant growth on the traffic. So I think it’s good, but definitely, it won’t really bring a significant increase on business for us. We suggest the government to consider uplifting the circuit breaker measure so that there’s no more flight suspension, so the airlines can operate more flights and then also more capacity,” said Fanny Yeung, executive director of the council.
Yeung also recommended lifting mandatory quarantine requirements for travelers and setting a proper timetable for the city’s borders to open without restrictions.
She expected the travel industry to pick up in the fourth quarter and hoped that by next year, it will bloom.
COVID-19
Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier
China’s eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.
The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.
New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.
COVID-19
Iran registers 17 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Iran’s Ministry of Health on Thursday recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths and 969 new infections taking the country’s total fatalities to 141,058 and total caseload to 7,220,402.
Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that more than 64.3 million Iranians have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 57.5 million have received a second shot and more than 27 million received a third jab.
Daily COVID-19 deaths and infections have been declining in Iran in recent weeks thanks to a mass vaccination program across the country, IRNA reported.
The Iranian government opened schools and universities in early April, after more than two years of closure which was part of measures to maintain social distancing and contain the disease.
COVID-19
More than half of Americans have had COVID infections, U.S. study shows
Following the record surge in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron-driven wave, some 58% of the U.S. population overall and more than 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to a U.S. nationwide blood survey released on Tuesday.
The study issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention marks the first time in which more than half of the U.S. population has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least once, and offers a detailed view of the impact of the Omicron surge in the United States.
Before Omicron arrived in December of 2021, a third of the U.S. population had evidence of a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Omicron drove up infections in every age group, according to the new data, but children and adolescents, many of whom remain unvaccinated, had the highest rates of infection, while people 65 and older – a heavily vaccinated population – had the lowest.
During the December to February period – when Omicron cases were raging in the United States – 75.2% of children aged 11 and younger had infection-related antibodies in their blood, up from 44.2% in the prior three-month period. Among those 12-17, 74.2% carried antibodies, up from 45.6% from September to December.
Scientists looked for specific antibodies produced in response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are only present after an infection and are not generated by COVID-19 vaccines. Trace amounts of these antibodies can remain in the blood for as long as two years.
“Having infection-induced antibodies does not necessarily mean you are protected against future infection,” said the CDC’s Kristie Clarke, co-author of the study, during a media briefing. “We did not look at whether people had a level of antibodies that provides protection against reinfection or severe disease.”
U.S. COVID-19 infections are on the upswing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during the briefing, rising 22.7% in the past week to 44,000 per day. Hospitalizations rose for the second week in a row, up 6.6%, largely driven by subvariants of Omicron.
While deaths fell 13.2%, week-over-week, the United States is fast approaching the grim milestone of 1 million total COVID-related deaths.
Walensky said the BA.1 variant, which caused the Omicron wave, now only accounts for 3% of U.S. transmission. Increasingly, she said a subvariant first discovered in upstate New York called BA.2.121 makes up nearly 30% of U.S. cases, and appears to be 25% more transmissible that even the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
In certain counties with high COVID-19 community spread, the CDC now recommends people wear a mask in public indoor settings. It cited upstate New York and the Northeast region as areas where hospitalizations have been rising.
Walensky said the CDC continues to recommend masking in all indoor public transportation settings, and stressed that vaccination remains the safest strategy for preventing complications from COVID-19.
More than 66% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly 46% of had a booster, according to federal data.
