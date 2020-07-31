COVID-19
Hong Kong postpones elections for a year ‘over virus concerns’
The Hong Kong government has postponed its parliamentary elections in September by a year due to a rise in the outbreak of Coronavirus, BBC reported.
Hong Kong is currently experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections and based on the latest statistics, 121 new cases have been reported on Friday.
“However, the opposition has accused the government of using the pandemic as a pretext to stop people from voting. On Thursday, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections,” read the BBC report.
For 10 consecutive days, Hong Kong has registered more than 100 daily new cases.
The BBC report said, “Health experts have told the BBC that, with the reintroduction of social distancing measures, the rate of infection appears to have slowed, and they hope Hong Kong will be back to close to zero local infections within four to six weeks.”
This comes as HK has introduced strict new measures to fight the virus, banning gatherings of more than two people.
Hong Kong so far has had more than 3,273 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 27 deaths and 1,751 recoveries.
COVID-19
Health officials face prosecution over COVID-19 response purchases
The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan has accused a number of current and former officials of the Ministry of Public Health of mismanagement, warning they could be prosecuted.
Addressing a press conference about the procurement of goods for the COVID-19 response on Saturday in Kabul, the Inspector General Ghezal Haris said officials failed to ensure transparency in utilizing government resources.
The inspector general said the office’s initial findings indicate a lack of transparency in the COVID-19 budget expenditure, saying goods had been bought at a much higher price than the market value. An example was that for a digital thermometer. In Badakhshan the price had been 12,000 AFs, in Herat 24,000 AFs and in Logar 91,000 AFs.
“Despite, the money having been allocated to fight the coronavirus, in some provinces, beds, mobile phones or 75-inch TVs have been purchased,” Haris said.
The Inspector General’s Office also found that although government paid to purchase new medical equipment, the authorities, in some cases, bought used medical equipment and supplies.
“Once the investigation is finished, a number of authorities from the Public Health Ministry and its provincial officials will be prosecuted over negligence, breach of statutory duty and misuse of government resources,” Haris said.
Meanwhile, the Inspector General’s Office found “poor management” in place at the Ministry of Public Health, saying that the ministry failed to define its priorities in terms of purchasing supplies and some had been unnecessary equipment and medication to fight COVID-19 could have been bought instead.
This comes just days after the US pledged a new aid package for the COVID-19 response in Afghanistan.
Last week, USAID said that the US has allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
COVID-19
60 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
Afghanistan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the past recent days, as the country has recorded 60 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said in its Coronavirus daily updates that the cases were registered in Kabul 7, Herat 18, Kandahar 1, Bamyan 11, Nangarhar 1, Badghis 6, Kunduz 4, Badakhshan 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 1, Kunar 5, Panjsher 2, and Kapisa 2.
It brings the total infections to 35,988 in the country.
The ministry, however, warned of the second wave of the virus in Afghanistan, asking people to follow the ministry’s directions to prevent contracting the COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the updates show 14 Coronavirus patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Kabul (13), and Helmand (1), bringing the total fatalities to 1225 in the country.
According to the updates, 52 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 24,573 people have recovered from the virus.
It comes as the United States allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
“The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
There are 15715850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 637615 deaths and 9588853 recoveries.
COVID-19
US provides more than $36.7 million for COVID-19 response – Afghanistan
The United States has allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
“The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
The United States is delivering on its commitment to the #EnduringPartnership with #Afghanistan. The United States announced more than $36.7 million to respond to #COVID19. #AmericaActs @USEmbassyKabul @USAIDAfghan https://t.co/pRPknFSvLv
— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) July 23, 2020
The U.S. government is coordinating with the Afghan government, international humanitarian partners, the donor community, the private sector, and the Afghan people to support a robust response to this pandemic. This funding builds on resources previously announced by Secretary of State Pompeo for COVID-19 response in Afghanistan, through the following efforts:
- $36.7 million in COVID-19 assistance includes:
- more than $19.1 million for health and international disaster assistance to support the detection and treatment of COVID-19, as well as protection and health support, for internally displaced persons;
- nearly $3.1 million in migrant and refugee assistance for Afghan returnees;
- $500,000 to procure COVID-19 prevention and control supplies for correctional facilities; and
- $14 million in existing economic support funds to support the Afghan government’s nationwide response to COVID-19.
- $90 million in existing support through the World Bank for continued health and education services during the pandemic; to enable citizen-led Community Development Councils to meet sanitation and infrastructure needs; and to support the health sector in maintaining emergency services and strengthening disease surveillance, testing, and treatment.
This assistance continues America’s enduring partnership with Afghanistan and its people. The United States has provided decades of life-saving U.S. government investments in Afghanistan’s health sector. USAID has made quality basic health care services accessible to millions across the country, especially for women and children; created the country’s Disease Early Warning System; and strengthened Afghanistan’s nationwide public health management information system. USAID also has supported water, sanitation, and hygiene programs to help keep millions of Afghans healthy and stave off disease during disasters.
With almost $19 billion spent on development programs since 2002, USAID provides the largest bilateral civilian assistance program to Afghanistan. USAID support has enabled the Ministry of Public Health to make critical strides in providing quality basic health care services to Afghans across the country, especially women and children. USAID also supports the collection of information on a weekly basis on 15 communicable diseases to provide accurate and timely data on the outbreak of disease and seasonal trends to fight outbreaks.
Hong Kong postpones elections for a year ‘over virus concerns’
Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon
Nine killed, more than 40 wounded in Logar car bomb blast
Khalilzad in Kabul to remove obstacles ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations
NASA sends rover to Mars to look for signs of microbial life
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
Parliament approves amended Coronavirus budget
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
Sola: three-day ceasefire between Taliban, Afghan gov’t
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
Morning News Show: National Flag Day
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
Trending
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
- Business5 days ago
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban political chief warns US to withdraw as per Doha agreement
- Featured4 days ago
UN urges all parties to prioritize protection of civilians and start talks