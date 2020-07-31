Hong Kong postpones elections for a year ‘over virus concerns’

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2020)

The Hong Kong government has postponed its parliamentary elections in September by a year due to a rise in the outbreak of Coronavirus, BBC reported.

Hong Kong is currently experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections and based on the latest statistics, 121 new cases have been reported on Friday.

“However, the opposition has accused the government of using the pandemic as a pretext to stop people from voting. On Thursday, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections,” read the BBC report.

For 10 consecutive days, Hong Kong has registered more than 100 daily new cases.

The BBC report said, “Health experts have told the BBC that, with the reintroduction of social distancing measures, the rate of infection appears to have slowed, and they hope Hong Kong will be back to close to zero local infections within four to six weeks.”

This comes as HK has introduced strict new measures to fight the virus, banning gatherings of more than two people.

Hong Kong so far has had more than 3,273 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 27 deaths and 1,751 recoveries.