Honey production in Herat increases

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2020)

Officials from the Herat Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said Tuesday that honey production is increasing in the province and this year about 200 tons of honey has been produced.

Bashir Ahmad, Herat’s director of agriculture, said there are about 590 active beekeepers across the province.

He said the number of beekeepers and beehives continue to increase each year and that most of Herat’s honey comes from Enjel, Center, Guzara, Karukh, Robat Sangi, Ghorian, Adraskan, Pashtun Zarghoon, Obe, Chesht-e- Sharif, Shindand and Golran districts.

According to officials, Herat gets its honey from two sources – wild mountain honey and honey from beekeeping farms.

Mountain honey is of very high quality but expensive. Officials said this honey goes for between 700 and 1,000 Afghanis per kilogram on the domestic market.