COVID-19
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Sunday, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.
The 62-year-old, who put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, was sworn into office in late January.
Castro said on Twitter that an earlier test had been negative.
Taiwan’s presidential office said Vice President William Lai, who met Castro in Honduras last month while he was there for her inauguration, was in good health and his COVID-19 tests had all come back negative.
Lai is in the middle of a two-week quarantine after his return to Taipei.
COVID-19
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that in the past week 800 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, with Kabul, Kapisa and Maidan Wardak provinces registering the highest number of new infections.
Javid Hazhir, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said: “Public hospitals will now also be used to treat [patients],” adding that with Omicron, the death toll is lower than with other variants.
An official at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they are concerned about the situation. Until now, this hospital been the primary health facility in Kabul treating patients with the virus,
This official said they are dealing with a shortage of diagnostic kits, oxygen and other equipment, and are not able to admit new patients.
Hashmat Faizi, the head of the intensive care unit at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they had seen a sharp increase in the number of cases recently. He also said the hospital is struggling financially and has appealed to the international community for help.
He said unless help was given to the hospital, they would not be able to continue with their work.
Relatives of patients have also complained about the poor conditions at hospitals and stated that medicines are not available.
Ghulam Dastagir, a relative of a patient, said: “We have come here. There are doctors but we buy medicine from outside the hospital, the government should help us.”
COVID-19
Turkey’s President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (February 5) that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“The result of our COVID-19 tests done after showing mild symptoms with my wife came back positive. Thank god we are going through Omicron variant of the disease mildly,” Erdogan said in a tweet, shortly after addressing a rally in Black Sea province of Zonguldak via video conference.
Erdogan also said he will continue his work from home during their recovery.
Erdogan made a speech via live videolink during the opening ceremony of a road and tunnels in northern Black Sea province of Zonguldak earlier on Saturday.
Party officials, ministers and opposition leaders have sent wishes of fast recovery following the announcement.
On Thursday, in a trip to Kyiv, Erdogan held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and offered to host a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy.
COVID-19
U.S. COVID deaths surpass 900,000, driven in part by Omicron surge
The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim new milestone in the United States on Friday with the nation’s cumulative death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 900,000, even as the daily number of lives lost has begun to level off, according to data collected by Reuters.
The latest tally marks an increase of more than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities since Dec. 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.
According to Reuters preliminary evidence has shown that Omicron, while far more infectious, generally causes less severe illness than earlier iterations of the virus, such as Delta. But the sheer volume of Omicron cases fueled a surge in hospitalizations that has strained many U.S. healthcare systems to their limits in recent weeks.
Experts have said the bulk of Omicron patients requiring hospitalization were unvaccinated individuals and people with other underlying chronic health conditions.
Data also suggests that Omicron may have hit the United States harder than other countries with younger overall populations, such as in Africa, Reuters reported.
As of Friday, according to Reuters’ running tally of state-reported data, the total number of American lives lost to COVID-19 since the first U.S. cases were detected in early 2020 has reached at least 904,228, more than the entire population of South Dakota.
U.S. President Joe Biden, whose first year in office has been dogged by a pandemic that has proven more implacable than was expected – due in part to many Americans’ hesitancy to get vaccinated – used the occasion to urge greater vaccine uptake.
Some 250 million Americans have received at least one shot, “and we have saved more than one million American lives as a result,” he said in a statement.
On the eve of his inauguration in January 2021, Biden led a national memorial observance to honor the 400,000 Americans who had then perished from COVID-19, 11 months after the virus claimed its first U.S. life, read the report.
The latest tally stands as the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported by any nation, followed by Russia, Brazil and India with more than 1.8 million deaths combined. In terms of coronavirus fatalities per capita, the United States ranks 20th, well below the top two – Peru and Russia.
Nevertheless, the U.S. COVID-19 death rate appears to be slowing as the Omicron surge wanes, Reuters’ figures show. The seven-day average fell for two days in a row to 2,592, compared with a peak average of 2,674 in the current wave of infections. By comparison, the peak during the Delta wave in January 2021 was an average of 3,300 deaths a day.
Some public health officials have said that as the Omicron outbreak recedes and hospitalizations decline, the pandemic may enter a new phase in the United States and elsewhere, Reuters reported.
In the state of Iowa, for example, the governor announced on Friday that a public health disaster proclamation, and special safety measures that go with it, would expire on Feb. 15.
“The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly,” Governor Kim Reynolds tweeted.
Nationally, confirmed COVID-19 cases are now averaging 354,000 a day, half of what was reported less than two weeks ago and down from the peak of nearly 806,000 infections a day on Jan. 15. Many infections, however, go uncounted because they are detected by home-testing kits and not reported to public health authorities, officials say.
According to Reuters over the past seven days, the states reporting the most new cases per capita were Alaska, Kentucky, Washington state, South Carolina and North Dakota.
Current U.S. COVID hospitalizations on Thursday stood at 117,000 compared with a peak of nearly 153,000 on Jan. 20.
Former UK defence chief urges the West to ‘recognise’ the IEA
France’s Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission
Afghan U-19 player and Cricket Board employees seek asylum in UK
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in attack ‘launched’ from Afghanistan
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s current political situation discussed
Zerbena: Stabilization of Afghani discussed
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, deputy head of interior ministry
Saar: IEA efforts to open new chapter of ties with world discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
IEA rejects claims of Afghan interference in Kazakhstan unrest
-
Sport5 days ago
England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19 Cricket World Cup final
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says it’s happy with former government’s media law
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia
-
Business4 days ago
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
-
World4 days ago
Number of missing in Ecuador landslide falls to six, death toll 24
-
World4 days ago
Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents