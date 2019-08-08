Holding Presidential Election Is Must, Essential: Ghani

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2019)

President Ghani in the cabinet summit describes holding the upcoming presidential election essentials and must, and stresses on the preservation of the republican system.

“The republican system cannot sustain without holding the election. Selecting the system leaders is the Afghan people’s authority. My request from all members of the cabinet and their colleagues is to be impartial in the election. I will take measure immediately as the President if documented complaints recorded against you,” said President Ghani.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) says that based on its operational plan holding the presidential election on September 28th is a redline for it.

“September 28th is the red line for us and we have taken all the preparations according to our timeline. We assure the Afghan people that we will have a different election than the previous ones and a transparent election will be held,” said Habiburrahman Nang, Secretary Chief of IEC.

On the other hand, the electoral observers say that the IEC plans have not been implemented yet and it does not have the ability to hold an acceptable election.

“If the commission continues this way, it would not be able to hold an acceptable election on September 28th,” said Naeim Asghari, a member of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

This comes as the Taliban have warned that they take all the efforts to prevent the holding of the upcoming presidential election.