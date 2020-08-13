Latest News
Historical Takhar school gutted in blaze
The historical Abus Osman Taloqani High School in Takhar province was believed to have been intentionally set on fire on Thursday, local officials confirmed.
Abu Osman Taloqani High School, in the provincial capital Taloqan, was destroyed in the blaze.
Currently about 3,000 students are registered at the education facility.
Footage on social media Thursday showed how chairs, desks, documents, and books inside the building were completely destroyed.
Takhar education officials have not yet commented on the incident and no group or individual has claimed responsibility for setting fire to the school.
The Taliban, however, denied any involvement in the incident, saying that the group had nothing to with the fire at the school which is located close to police and NDS headquarters in Taloqan.
Ghani orders establishment of new council to empower Afghan women
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed a decree to establish is High Council for Women aimed at empowering Afghan women.
“President Ashraf Ghani, in accordance with the national constitution, issued a decree to establish the Women’s High Council,” the president’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Council will be led by Ghani and will focus on “women empowerment ensuring women’s rights.”
“The Council will be led by H.E the President and will focus on women empowerment, ensuring women’s rights, increasing coordination with our international partners, and better policy execution,” the statement said.
Based on the decree 26 representatives from different sectors of society will be members of the Council.
“Based on the decree, including the female deputy provincial governors, women advocates, and civil activists, 26 representatives from governmental entities and non-government organizations will be the members of the Council,” read the statement.
Kapisa police official killed in Taliban attack
Taliban militants gunned down an Afghan police official on Thursday in Parwan province, a local official confirmed.
Abdul Shayiq Shurish, a spokesman for Kapisa police told Ariana News that Suliaman, the battalion commander of Kapisa police brigade, was killed by the Taliban at around 9 a.m. Thursday in Sayad village of Parwan.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the Afghan forces and the insurgents in Shaker village in the Tagab district of Kapisa at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shurish said, at least two local army soldiers were killed and another one was wounded in the battle.
Four civilians including women and children were also injured in the clash, he added.
Shurish claimed that the Afghan forces have inflicted casualties on the Taliban, saying that details yet to be determined.
The Taliban yet to comment on the incidents.
It comes as the intra-Afghan talks are expected to start next week in Doha, where the government and the Taliban delegations would negotiate a political settlement for ending the conflict in the war-weary country.
The government negotiating team is expected to negotiate a comprehensive ceasefire in the first round of talks.
On eve of peace talks, Ghani urges Taliban to stop planting roadside mines
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday condemned the roadside mine incident in Kandahar earlier in the day and called on the Taliban to stop the violence and end their practice of planting IEDs.
In a series of tweets, Ghani condemned the incident and stated that this comes as the Taliban are “on the eve of peace and direct negotiations with the Afghan negotiating team.
اعلامیۀ مطبوعاتی در پیوند به تلفات ملکی ناشی از انفجار ماین طالبان در کندهار
ارگ، کابل: با تاسف فراوان امروز در منطقه زلخان ولسوالی پنجوایی ولایت کندهار در اثر انفجار ماین جاسازی شدۀ گروه طالبان، به شمول یک کودک، تعدادی از زنان و شمار دیگری از هموطنان ما شهید و زخمی گردیدند.
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 13, 2020
“The Taliban should avoid violence specifically roadside mines which are the main cause of civilian casualties, and in order to reach a dignified and lasting peace, they should accept people and Loya Jirga’s voice.”
The president said the incident, which happened early Thursday in the Zalkhan area of Panjwai district of Kandahar province, resulted in a number of women, a child, and other Afghans being killed and wounded “as a result of a mine planted by the Taliban”.
Ghani expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The incident happened when a vehicle, carrying a number of civilian passengers, hit a roadside IED.
This comes after at least eight civilians were killed in another roadside mine explosion in the same province on Sunday.
Sola: Afghan negotiating team’s trip to Doha postponed
