Historic summit of world’s Islamic scholars planned to resolve Afghanistan crisis
The leader of the Muslim World League, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa told Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on Thursday that a conference will be arranged to bring together key figures from the Islamic world in order to find a fundamental solution to the Afghan crisis from a religious perspective.
On a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, Atmar and Sheikh Al-Issa discussed ways to end the bloodshed and secure peace in the country, as well as the fight against extremism and terrorism.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Atmar spoke about the dimensions of the war in Afghanistan, and outlined the activities and agendas of trans-national and trans-regional extremist and terrorist groups in the country and in the region.
He also highlighted the horrific crimes committed in Afghanistan that not only contradict Islamic values and teachings, but are incompatible with any religion.
He said extremists from various countries and organizations have turned Afghanistan into a war zone to pursue certain goals, and that rescuing Afghanistan from the current war actually means saving the Islamic world and human society from the growing threat of violent extremism and global terrorism.
“Through the peace process, we want the Taliban to separate from other foreign extremist groups in the region and return to a peaceful and political life in their country,” he said.
In line with this, he called for the cooperation of the Islamic world, the statement read.
Sheikh Al-Issa in turn said that crime and terrorism have no place in Islam and that criminal and terrorist acts should not be attributed to Islam.
“We consider it our responsibility to help end the war and ensure peace in Afghanistan,” he said.
Sheikh Al-Issa promised that in the near future, in accordance with his previous commitment, the Muslim World League will bring together influential thinkers, scholars and muftis of the Islamic world in a historic conference and seek a fundamental solution to the Afghan crisis from a religious perspective.
He also said the outcome of the conference should be decisive and non-negotiable. He added that a solution will be found to follow up on the results and implement the decisions of the conference, and to this end, the Taliban will be invited to attend.
SIGAR urges tighter VIP control to stop cash smuggling through airport
Despite efforts by the Afghan government to reduce the flow of cash out of the country’s busiest international airport, significant control weaknesses continue to exist at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported Thursday.
Cash counting machines, which were funded by the US government, are not being used for the purposes intended and the only cash counting machine confirmed to be working is in the arrival entrance, instead of the departure area where strict cash controls are most needed to help prevent cash smuggling, SIGAR reported.
In addition, the machines lack connectivity to the Internet, which in turn prevents Afghan investigative authorities from tracking currency suspected of being laundered.
“The absence of fully functional and strategically positioned cash counting machines, and declaration forms in the VIP section along with the limited screening of VIP passengers – who are most likely to have large amounts of cash – severely limits the Afghan government’s ability to fully implement its anti-money laundering laws at the airport,” John F. Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction stated in the report.
To improve screening procedures at Hamid Karzai International Airport, SIGAR suggested the Afghan government take the following two actions:
1. Fully integrate cash counting machines with functioning Internet capability into the normal customs process both at the non-VIP and VIP terminals to better ensure that all declared and detected currency is counted, and serial numbers captured, for use by FinTRACA and its international partners.
2. Strengthen controls at the VIP terminal by requiring all VIP and VVIP passengers to fill out customs declaration forms, and have airport staff count any cash declared and send serial numbers to FinTRACA.
Sopko stated: “We provided a draft copy of this report to the [US] Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of State (DOS) for comments on December 21, 2020, and the Afghan government for comments on December 22, 2020.
“DHS provided technical comments for incorporation in the report on January 8, 2021, which we
incorporated as appropriate. The Department of State informed SIGAR on January 8, 2021 that it does not have any technical comments.
“As of the publication of this report, the Afghan government did not provide any comment on the report nor on the matters for its consideration,” Sopko stated.
Villages fall to Taliban in Badakhshan’s Orgu district
Five villages in Orgu district of Badakhshan province have fallen to the Taliban, the provincial police said Thursday.
Sanaullah Rouhani, a spokesman for Badakhshan police told Ariana News that the villages had recently been reclaimed by security forces but were overrun on Wednesday by the Taliban.
Rouhani stated that at least two members of the public uprising forces were killed and three others including a policeman were wounded in the clashes with the militants.
According to Rouhani, security forces have retreated to the center of Orgu district.
Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that a civilian was shot dead by the Afghan forces in the district.
Herat airport renamed after 11th century poet
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday renamed the Herat Airport after Khwaja Abdullah Ansari, a Sufi who lived in the 11th century in Herat province.
Ansari was also known as Pir-i Herat “Sage of Herat” and he is famous for his poetry and his book Munajat Namah (the prayers letter).
Ghani who is on a visit to the province, accompanied by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, is in Herat to assess the security situation.
The delegation will meet with provincial and security leaders in the province and with different sectors of society including Ulema, youth, women, provincial council members, civil society activists, and tribal elders.
This is Ghani’s first official visit to Herat since his inauguration for his second tenure.
