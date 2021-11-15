Connect with us

High school girls will go to next grade should schools stay shut this year

Published

2 hours ago

 on
November 15, 2021

Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said Monday that plans to reopen schools for girls from Grade 6 have not yet been finalized.

Dr Arfan, spokesman for the MoE said that girls above Grade 6 will however be promoted a year should the plan not be finalized this year.

“Girls up to class six are going to participate in exams, and the girls that are not attending schools will be upgraded based on their previous exams,” said Arfan.

This comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials closed senior schools for girls after they took control in mid-August.

However, they have said they are working on a way to reopen schools for high school girls but within Islamic principles.

The closure of high schools for girls has raised serious concerns among Afghans.

“We can’t accept the upgrade as a principle. We hope that Taliban (IEA) will allow girls to continue their education and higher education as girls do in the other countries,” said Shukria Barakzai, an activist.

“How can they continue their lessons when they have not participated in school for one year? How will they learn?,” asked Zarqa Yaftali, another activist.

Yama Mujadidi, from Oxford University, meanwhile said that he has created an online school for Afghan girls in order for them to not miss out on lessons.

“The online lessons are not a platform, but it is a complete school,” said Mujadidi.

Two wounded in Kabul explosion

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

November 15, 2021

An explosion shook Kabul’s western area of Kote Sangi on Monday after a magnetic IED, attached to a vehicle, was detonated.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s interior ministry confirmed the explosion had been caused by a magnetic IED and said two people, a man and a woman, had been wounded. He gave no further details.

This comes just two days after a similar explosion that was claimed by ISIS-K (Daesh).

A similar magnetic bomb had destroyed a minibus in western Kabul on Saturday, killing and wounding several people.

Daesh claims responsibility for explosion in Afghan capital

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

November 15, 2021

Daesh (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for an attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, the group said on its Telegram account on Sunday, Reuters reported.

A magnetic bomb attached to a passenger minivan exploded in a Shi’ite area of Kabul on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials and residents said.

Australia win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

November 14, 2021

Australia won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit half-centuries to chase down 173 with ease at the Dubai International Stadium.

Marsh and Warner’s brilliant knocks came after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had responded to losing the toss with a classy innings of his own, with his 85 off 45 helping the Black Caps to 172/4.

But Australia started the chase well and rarely took their foot off the gas as they raced to the World Cup title with eight wickets and seven balls to spare, sparking jubilant celebrations in the UAE.

