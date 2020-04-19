High prices; unsolved problem of Kabul residents

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2020)

The residents of Kabul, criticizing the government, say that the prices of groceries are rising; an egg is sold for AFN 12 – AFN15, against the price designated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

This comes as the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said that the production of eggs and chickens are sufficient enough inside the country and that the farmers have promised to reduce the prices by this week.

Officials in the animal products union said that banning the imports of eggs and chickens to Afghanistan has caused the rise in prices, asking for the imports to resume.

However, MAIL says that the production of eggs and chicken inside the country is on a sufficient scale – there is no need to import.

Officials in MAIL insisted that the farm owners promised to reduce the price of eggs and chickens this week.

It is noteworthy that the ministry has designated the price of one egg as AFN8.5 in Kabul, and AFN5 in Herat.