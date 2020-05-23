Latest News
High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities – sources
Although a week has passed since the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation led by Abdullah has not begun its activities, sources said.
According to the sources, the formation of the council was the main part of the political agreement, however, Abdullah Abdullah yet to announce its plan and the council’s formation.
Some critics believe that the delay for kickstart the council’s activities could undermine the Afghan peace process.
Meanwhile, some citizens call on Abdullah Abdullah to put his efforts to begin the council activities.
The United States also has stepped up its efforts to advance the peace process and start negotiations between the two laterals, but there is still no clear picture of the start of negotiations and progress in the process.
It comes as The Intra-Afghan talks have come to a standstill due to disagreements over the prisoner releases process.
Sources close to the Taliban said that the government has halted the process, a move that has led the process to a deadlock.
The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to release all its prisoners, so far the militant group has not accepted the demand.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest daily increase in cases
The Ministry of Public Health said that out of 1,582 suspicious samples, 782 have been positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in Afghanistan to 9,998.
The number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan is rising day by day, as of Friday, May 22nd recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in a single day in Afghanistan.
The registered cases are as follows: 377 cases in Kabul, 150 in Herat, 49 in Balkh, 47 in Ghazni, 32 in Nangarhar, 28 in Paktia, 21 in Samangan, 12 in Baghlan, 12 in Logar, 12 in Paktika, 11 in Kapisa, 10 in Kunar, 6 In Laghman, 4 in Ghor, 4 in Farah, 4 in Badghis, and 3 in Takhar.
This comes as the death toll of Coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 216.
The Ministry of Public Health expressed its concerns about the situation and emphasized that the only way to prevent more people from being infected and changing the situation is to return to quarantine.
The Health Ministry prepared a new quarantine plan, which will be presented to the presidential palace soon.
Latest News
Nearly 150 civilians killed in Taliban attacks during Ramadan: ONSC
The Office of the National Security Council said that almost 150 civilians have been killed by the Taliban in the past month adding that 430 others have been injured.
Unlike previous years and Ramadan months, the war was intensified this year between the Taliban and Afghan forces.
The Afghan government announced that 523 civilians have died and 1,144 others have been injured since the violence reduction week ended.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the ONSC said in a tweet that the Ramadan month alone was one of the deadliest months in which 146 civilians were killed and 436 others were wounded.
طالبانو د خداى د امر او د هغه د بندګانو د غوښتنو خلاف د روژې مبارکي میاشتي په ۳۰ ورځو کي د هیواد په ۳۰ ولایتونو کي د افغان مسلمان قتل عام جاري وساتی او د ښځو او کوچنیانو په ګډون یې ۵۷۶ تنه ولسي افغانان شهیدان او زخمیان کړل.
له دې ډلي ۱۴۶ یې شهیدان او پاته نور ۴۳۰ زخمیان دي. pic.twitter.com/IL09w64wVk
— Javid Faisal (@Javidfaisal) May 23, 2020
The Afghan government said that the Taliban are responsible for these attacks.
However, the Taliban rejected the statements and said that the casualties of civilians during Ramadan by the Taliban fighters are false.
The Independent Human Rights Commission expressed their concerns over the civilian casualties and called on for an end to them.
More than 10,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the past two years alone, according to reports.
Business
Pak-Afghan transit affairs to resume – MCIA
The transit problems via Pakistan will soon be resolved, and exports will begin through Torkham and Spin Boldak, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan reported.
The MCIA says it has been able to reach an agreement with the Pakistani to open the Spin Boldak and Torkham crossings for six days a week to transit.
According to officials, Afghanistan will be able to resume exports through the two crossings following the Eid holidays, noting, “It’s profitable to export through these ports.”
On the other hand, the private sector wants the MCIA to work out other export pathways in addition to that of Pakistan, reasoning “Pakistan’s path is never sure.”
According to officials in the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, here we are with the season to harvest fruit; the government must pave the ground for its export.
They also say, “Although it is closer and affordable, it is always uncertain to trade through Pakistan.”
In order for businesses to grow, the government must look for different ways, on national and international levels, experts emphasize.
Challenges triggered by politics have always threatened Afghanistan’s transit and trade relations with Pakistan.
