High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities – sources

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2020)

Although a week has passed since the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation led by Abdullah has not begun its activities, sources said.

According to the sources, the formation of the council was the main part of the political agreement, however, Abdullah Abdullah yet to announce its plan and the council’s formation.

Some critics believe that the delay for kickstart the council’s activities could undermine the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, some citizens call on Abdullah Abdullah to put his efforts to begin the council activities.

The United States also has stepped up its efforts to advance the peace process and start negotiations between the two laterals, but there is still no clear picture of the start of negotiations and progress in the process.

It comes as The Intra-Afghan talks have come to a standstill due to disagreements over the prisoner releases process.

Sources close to the Taliban said that the government has halted the process, a move that has led the process to a deadlock.

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to release all its prisoners, so far the militant group has not accepted the demand.