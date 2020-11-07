Latest News
High levels of violence jeopardizing Afghan peace process: NATO
NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Saturday said that the high level of violence is jeopardizing the Afghan peace process.
Answering questions from the general public on Twitter about Women, Peace, Security and NATO in Afghanistan, Pontecorvo said that several people have shared their concerns about the high level of violence around the country.
“Let me be clear: It is unacceptable and the violence needs to stop. The Afghanistan peace process offers the best chance for peace in a generation,” said Pontecorvo.
Pontecorvo called on the Taliban to reduce the level of violence in the country.
“The high level of violence throughout the country is jeopardizing the process. The Taliban must reduce the unacceptable levels of violence to pave the way for a ceasefire,” he said.
Pontecorvo said that Afghans are concerned about the ongoing violence and that the Afghan peace process offers the best chance to end the war.
He also said a safe and stable Afghanistan is in the interests of all its neighbors.
“We encourage Pakistan to continue to support the peace process and continue their efforts to implement their Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity with Afghanistan,” Pontecorvo added.
This comes after Pakistani cleric Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq recently said that India is indirectly involved in the war and the Afghan government should surrender to the Taliban, so the group [Taliban] can establish an Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.
His remarks were criticized by the Afghan Ministry of Hajj and Islamic Affairs which called on Pakistan to clarify its stance regarding his remarks.
Hundreds of Taliban fighters, including key commanders killed: MoD
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that 10 Taliban fighters including, a key member of the group have been killed and the group’s shadow governor for Helmand province was wounded during airstrikes in Nad Ali district.
According to the MoD the Taliban intelligence chief for Nad Ali is among the 10 people killed in the airstrikes.
Taliban did not comment about the airstrikes so far.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces said that they have cleared Arghandab district from Taliban presence during special operations.
More than 500 Taliban have been killed and dozens others were wounded in the operation, said the Afghan Chief of Army Staff Gen. Yasin Zia who is currently visiting the province.
According to the MoD the Arghandab district is now fully under control of the Afghan forces.
Forces are now demining areas in the district, MoD said.
The MoD said that they have launched the operation in response to the Taliban attack on Afghan forces’ check-posts in Maiwand, Zharay, and Panjwayee districts and 10 vehicles of the Taliban have been destroyed in the operation.
The local residents in Arghandab said that they want to return to their homes.
Local officials said that displaced people can return home.
Meanwhile, Gen. Abdul Saboor Qani, deputy interior minister, said that Taliban has intensified fighting to use as leverage in the peace talks, but Afghan
forces neutralized their plans.
According to Qani, after the Arghandab district, they will launch operations to retake some areas in Panjwayee and Zharay districts of Kandahar.
On the other hand, Gen. Tadin Khan, Kandahar police chief, said that some figures in government, especially in Kandahar seek to defame him and some areas surrendered to the Taliban without any resistance.
According to Tadin Khan there is some evidence that shows foreign fighters participated in the Arghandab war.
Ahmad Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for Kandahar governor, however, said that more than 400 Taliban have been killed in the operations and Taliban have been defeated.
Afghan officials have not commented about the Afghan forces’ casualties in the operations so far.
Taliban had also not yet commented about MoD’s claims.
Health ministry reports of 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry 218 samples tested in the same period of time.
The ministry said that in the same period six recoveries and two deaths [1 in Balkh and 1 in Nangarhar] were also reported.
According to the ministry statistics the new cases were reported in Kandahar, Nangarhar, Helmand, Balkh, Samangan and Paktia provinces.
The total number of positive cases is now 42,033, the number of total reported deaths is 1,556 and the total number of recoveries is 34,446, the ministry said.
Ghani condemns targeted attack on former journalist and DAB staff
President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack on Central Bank employees, including former TV journalist Yama Siawash, who died in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul on Saturday morning.
Siawash and two others were killed in the targeted attack in Macroryan in the city.
In a series of tweets by the Presidential Palace, Ghani also passed on his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered a full investigation into the attack.
“President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the IED blast that targeted a car carrying staff of Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) in Macrorayan area of Kabul this morning.
“Unfortunately the attack took lives of three DAB staff including Yama Siawash, a former renowned journalist and his two other colleagues,” said Ghani.
Siawash was a well-known TV news anchor for TOLOnews until he took time off to do an MBA in India last year. He then joined DAB after graduating.
According to his relatives, his funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon in Kabul.
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.
The French embassy in Kabul also condemned the incident and said in a tweet the death of Siawash, a family face to Afghans, was yet another shock for the country.
“No violence can silence the courageous young generation that fights for a free & democratic Afghanistan with a vibrant media, & for preserving the gains of the last 19 years,” the embassy tweeted.
In other messages of condolences, Khalid Noor, a member of the Afghan peace negotiation team in Doha tweeted: “Saddened to hear about today’s incident in Kabul & that we lost another young talent, & renowned journalist Yama Siawash. We have been losing our people in suicide attacks, assassinations, sticky bomb explosions etc across Afghanistan. This has to stop! Our people deserve peace.
Tahir Qadiri, Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in India tweeted he met Siawash in Delhi after he finished his MBA recently.
“He told me about his big plans for the future. Presented him with a certificate of merit … Don’t know who else this senseless war will take from us. RIP brother!”
Ross Wilson, Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan, said Saturday he was shocked at the killing of former TOLOnews anchor Yama Siawash & the others killed in today’s attack. We call for a stop to these violent attacks. Afghans need Peace,” he said
