High levels of violence jeopardizing Afghan peace process: NATO

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2020)

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Saturday said that the high level of violence is jeopardizing the Afghan peace process.

Answering questions from the general public on Twitter about Women, Peace, Security and NATO in Afghanistan, Pontecorvo said that several people have shared their concerns about the high level of violence around the country.

“Let me be clear: It is unacceptable and the violence needs to stop. The Afghanistan peace process offers the best chance for peace in a generation,” said Pontecorvo.

Pontecorvo called on the Taliban to reduce the level of violence in the country.

“The high level of violence throughout the country is jeopardizing the process. The Taliban must reduce the unacceptable levels of violence to pave the way for a ceasefire,” he said.

Pontecorvo said that Afghans are concerned about the ongoing violence and that the Afghan peace process offers the best chance to end the war.

He also said a safe and stable Afghanistan is in the interests of all its neighbors.

“We encourage Pakistan to continue to support the peace process and continue their efforts to implement their Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity with Afghanistan,” Pontecorvo added.

This comes after Pakistani cleric Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq recently said that India is indirectly involved in the war and the Afghan government should surrender to the Taliban, so the group [Taliban] can establish an Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

His remarks were criticized by the Afghan Ministry of Hajj and Islamic Affairs which called on Pakistan to clarify its stance regarding his remarks.