High court reports having handled over 100,000 cases so far this year
The Director of Administration of the Afghanistan High Court, Jawed Rashidi, said on Tuesday that over 103,000 civil cases have been heard by the court so far this solar year.
Addressing an event on the “Government Accountability Program to the Nation” Rashidi said corruption cases involving at least eight former ministers were brought before the court since April. However he would not disclose the names of the ministers.
“Eight cases involving the ministers have been referred to the special investigation committee of the Supreme Court and the court has already issued its verdict on two cases,” he said.
“In one case, the accused has been notified to appear in court. In the event of him being absent, a trial in absentia will take place,” Rashidi added.
In addition, the court handled 4,213 murder cases, 5,172 theft cases, 1,489 cases of moral crime and rape, 1,052 corruption cases, 1,015 human trafficking and kidnapping cases, 5,417 cases of violence against women and children and 6,450 cases of drug smuggling.
However, journalists participating at the event accused the high court of a lack of accountability since the start of this solar year.
Journalists said there had been no press conferences or briefings by the court since April and that they have only limited access to information.
“In the past year, the high court and related institutions have not had any coordination with the media,” said Zulfoqar, a reporter.
“As a journalist, I am not satisfied with the work of the high court in granting access to information,” said Shakeeb Mawolavizada, another journalist.
The Access to Information Commission says it has received various complaints from various news and information sources that the high court is unwilling to provide information to the public and the media.
“We have developed a joint procedure with the Attorney General’s Office and the high court, and the court is accountable to everyone,” said Waliullah Misbah, a technical adviser at the commission for access to information.
But the high court says there are no restrictions on the right of access to information by them and their reporting of information has improved.
US deal ‘stipulates formation of inclusive Islamic govt’: Taliban
The Taliban has stated that the agreement signed between the group and the US in February last year stipulates the formation of an inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan and the dissolution of the current administration.
Addressing a press conference on the last day of their week-long trip to Iran Monday, one of the Taliban’s negotiating team members, Suhail Shaheen, said the current peace talks underway in Doha, Qatar, are also a provision of the agreement with the US.
According to Shaheen an “inclusive establishment” will be formed in Kabul once the peace talks have ended. He said the present political dispensation will cease to exist.
“This (current) government will be abolished on the basis of negotiations and agreements, and another government will be established on the basis of intra-Afghan negotiations,” said Shaheen.
Asked about the Biden administration’s decision to review the US-Taliban agreement, the Taliban delegation said Washington needs to remain committed to their agreement and withdraw all troops by the end-April deadline.
The group did however warn that it would “continue the war” if the US failed to withdraw all troops.
However, the Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said in response to the Taliban’s comments that the basis of all issues in the Afghan peace process is not hinged on the Taliban agreement with the United States and that the group must stop the violence.
“The US-Taliban agreement in Doha is not the basis of all issues between Afghans. The Taliban are responsible for the blood of the people and before commenting on the system’s mechanism, the Taliban should stop shedding blood,” Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for the NSC said.
Abdullah urges Taliban to table their demands in Doha
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Tuesday called on the Taliban to put their demands on the table so their issues can be discussed.
Speaking at a conference on the establishment of the Women’s Affairs Commission of the HCNR, Abdullah also said that based on information received, Taliban are responsible for most of the targeted attacks in the country.
“Today, unfortunately, most of this information indicates that these acts (recent explosions and targeted killings) are being carried out by the Taliban,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah stated that if the Taliban have something to say or any requests they need to table these so the issues can be discussed by the negotiating teams in Doha.
Abdullah also emphasized that no individual or group can impose their will on the Afghan people by force, and that the Taliban should not see this as an option.
“Well, the negotiating table and the place of negotiations are clear, and the Afghan delegation is there, and there is room for discussion. Whatever argument they [Taliban] have and whatever they want to raise, they can discuss it there. And nothing else can be decided in the absence of the Afghan people, no one can promise the Taliban that this will guarantee their future or that the future of the country will be handed to them; this is the right of the Afghan people and the Afghan people have come to the conclusion that the solution is not war, nor killing people or targeting the people of Afghanistan,” Abdullah added.
“Any side who takes the responsibility for prolonging the war must also consider the consequences. Can one side impose its will on the other people of Afghanistan through war?” he asked.
“If we learn a lesson from the 42 years of war in Afghanistan, it is that a will cannot be imposed on Afghan people by force,” he said.
Meanwhile, the deputy head of the HCNR said that everyone, especially women, are calling for a ceasefire in the country, because people are tired of making sacrifices.
“Afghan women all in one voice call for an immediate ceasefire, and they can no longer afford to lose their loved ones.” Zuhra Mathar Ahmazaim, deputy head of the HCNR said.
The Afghan Republic’s peace negotiating team has been waiting for the Taliban delegation to return to the talks tables for two weeks. However, the Taliban are staying away and have not provided any reasons for this.
Abdullah also said on Tuesday that the Taliban is making statements about who should be in power instead of “discussing this at the negotiating table”.
“In the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, there is diversity, there are thoughts and opinions, people have rights, and today it is matter of women, in our country, the women of our country have come out; but in the last 40 years they were on the scene, but only in the last 20 years, they (women) have emerged and shown their competence, introduced their powers and abilities, and represented the people well,” Abdullah added.
Abdullah also said women make up half of society and their role in the peace process is crucial.
“The commission will focus on the role of women in the peace process,” Abdullah said.
Women’s rights activists also stressed that their legitimate demands should be considered at the negotiating table.
Atmar meets Uzbek counterpart to discuss developing relations
Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, Chief of Staff to President Shakir Kargar, and their accompanying delegation met with the Uzbek Foreign Minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov, on Tuesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations, lasting regional peace, economic cooperation, and Afghanistan’s position as regional connector.
According to a press release issued by the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, Atmar said: “The Government of Afghanistan is fully committed to its pledges in the peace process and seeks a solution that arises from the free will of the people and leads to lasting peace.”
The Uzbek Foreign Minister in turn expressed his country’s firm support for the Afghan peace process and Afghanistan’s commitment to ending the war, securing a ceasefire, and preserving the achievements of the last two decades.
Kamilov said Uzbekistan expects the Taliban to recognize democratic progress and fulfill their commitments to reduce violence, establish a ceasefire and reach a political solution.
“To support peace in Afghanistan, we need a consolidated stance by countries in the region and the world,” Kamilov said.
Atmar thanked Uzbekistan for its effective role in the framework of regional structures, and for hosting the trilateral meeting to approve the roadmap for the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway and expressed hope that work on the Mazar-Herat-Kandahar-Quetta railway begins soon.
Kamilov also spoke about the trilateral meeting to approve the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway roadmap for economic development cooperation and the connection of Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan.
In addition, he said a major regional conference titled “Central Asia-South Asia: Connectivity, Opportunities and Challenges” with a focus on economic relations and cooperation will be held at the level of foreign ministers of the region and the world, in May.
He said: “We want Afghanistan to play a pivotal role in this conference.”
