High Council claims all obstacles in way of peace talks ‘have been removed’
Faraidoon Khawzon, a spokesman for the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), said on Wednesday that as soon as the prisoner release process has been completed a team will travel to Doha, Qatar, to start intra-Afghan negotiations.
According to Khawzon: “All obstacles ahead of the intra-Afghan talks have been removed. The prisoner swap process will be completed soon. After the completion of the process, the talks will start.”
Other HCNR officials meanwhile said that if the remaining 120 prisoners are released on Wednesday a negotiating team could leave for Doha on Thursday.
This latest development comes a day after the Afghan government released 200 of the 320 hardcore Taliban prisoners, which has been a stumbling block in the way of peace talks.
In addition, President Ashraf Ghani met with the peace talks team in Kabul on Wednesday morning.
HCNR Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, and Head of Negotiating Team Masoom Stanekzai were also in attendance.
Ghani told the team: “I am pleased that the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has reached this critical stage of peace as a result of its continuous efforts and you, as a united and cohesive team, on behalf of the people and government of Afghanistan, are beginning peace talks with the Taliban.”
Ghani assured them that they had the full support of government and the people of Afghanistan and said the team’s “strength in diversity, unity and coordination,” was testimony to the strength of the country’s democracy and diversity.
“Our national charter, which is the constitution, sets the boundaries for all of us,” he added.
“Our ulema, women and youth each have their own national and political weight in the composition of the peace negotiating team and they will represent each and every section of our society well, because it is an absolute civic and national team,” he said.
Ghani also thanked Abdullah for having successfully led the recent Peace Consultative Loya Jirga.
“In the presence of national, regional and international consensus, our goal is a prosperous, free, united, independent and peaceful Afghanistan,” he said.
“The main goal of our delegation is to end the violence, because the people want lasting peace and the preservation of the values of the new society,” he added.
Ghani stressed that government had fulfilled all its commitments in the peace process that the international community had hoped for and that the release of Taliban prisoners was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to peace.
Abdullah meanwhile said: “You have the strong support of the Government and people of Afghanistan and will continue to work for national sovereignty, national values and national interests during the negotiations.”
He also pointed out that the team’s composition represented the diversity of the people of Afghanistan.
Abdullah said the Afghan government has shown its commitment to the peace process, because the release of Taliban prisoners had not been an easy decision to make.
“You have a difficult task and we are all united to achieve a dignified and lasting peace,” he told the negotiating team.
However, he made it clear that government is strongly committed to peace and that the Taliban must also show its commitment in this regard.
In conclusion, Ghani said the people of Afghanistan hoped an agreement would bring a reduction in violence and a permanent ceasefire so that lasting and dignified peace can be achieved as soon as possible.
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
Pentagon warns China has world's largest navy and its getting bigger
China has a battle force of about 350 ships and submarines – making it the largest navy in the world, a new report states.
The US Department of Defense's annual report to Congress on Chinese military power stated: "The PRC [People's Republic of China] has the largest navy in the world, with an overall battle force of approximately 350 ships and submarines including over 130 major surface combatants,"
This is in comparison with the US Navy's battle force of approximately 293 ships.
In addition, the report states that China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States.
The Pentagon report stated that modernization and expansion of China's nuclear forces is part of a broader effort by Beijing to develop a more assertive position on the world stage and to match or surpass America by 2049 as the dominant power in the Asia-Pacific region.
The report noted that the number of warheads on China's land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of threatening the US is expected to grow to roughly 200 in the next five years. China's ICBM arsenal consists of 100 missiles with various ranges, the report said.
Separately this week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested like-minded nations in the Pacific ― India, Australia and Japan ― could form a NATO-like alliance, whose apparent aim would be to deter China.
According to the report, China has increased its defense budget, and surpassed the US with ground-launched missiles in larger numbers with greater ranges than the US, and in shipbuilding.
China's global ambitions have, the report stated, likely led it to consider Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan as potential locations for PLA military logistics facilities.
"I don't think they've reached final conclusions on any of those yet," Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Chad Sbragia said.
"But their aspirations are not small, and they're not limited to a single geographic location. This is global in scale."
