High Casualty Toll Among Security Forces After Ceasefire Announcement

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2018 6:13 pm)

After the announcement of a ceasefire by the Afghan government and the Taliban group, the insurgent group has increased its deadly attacks against the Afghan forces in several provinces.

According to figures, more than a hundred governmental forces either killed or injured during the last four days only in Herat, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul and Kandahar provinces.

At least 18 soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack over an army base in Zawal district of Herat province, 25 soldiers killed in Qala Zal district of Kunduz, 11 security forces killed in Sar-e-Pul and 37 others killed in Arghandab and Shah Wali Kot districts of southern Kandahar province of the country during the last four days.

“Every day the Afghan security forces have 12 to 13 casualties. This is concerning. Last month we had more than 30 casualties each day,” said Farid Bakhtawar the head of Farah Provincial Council.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Radmanish a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) accepts the high number of casualties, saying we are using all sources to eliminate the threats posed by enemies.

Military experts claim that mismanagement and weaknesses in detective and intelligence institutions are the mean reasons behind the rising casualties of Afghan forces.

“Our forces are crippling in defensive lines. The government has no offensive plans or contingency plans to save the lives of Afghan security forces which is due to mismanagement. Possibly the enemies will try to use the ceasefire opportunity in order to carry out more attacks,” said Javid Kohistani, a military analyst.

“Everyone must think that the enemy is very smart. They have to anticipate where they will attack. What are our weaknesses that need to be strengthened,” added Atiqullah Amarkhail, another military analyst.