Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
The Herat Team has won the title for Women’s Football Premier League in Kabul on Friday.
Herat Team defeated Kabul 3-2 in the final of the match of season four of the League.
Fatima Haidari, Herat’s player, scored the first goal for her team in the first half and Manizha Noori scored the first goal of the Kabul team from a free kick in the second half.
The match went to extra time but ended with a 1-1 draw.
Herat beat Kabul in a penalties shootout to win the match
Razia Rezai was selected as the best player in the final match.
Manizha Noori from Kabul was selected as the best player of the Women’s Football Premier League season four.
Fatima Haidari from Herat was selected as the best goal scorer of the League.
Elaha Safdari from Herat was selected as the best goalkeeper of the League.
The Bamyan Team won the Ethics Cup of the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League.
Six provinces, including Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Ghor, Jawzjan, and Bamiyan, had participated in the League.
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
Afghan refugees living in Turkey are being scammed by their countrymen when they try to send money to their families in Afghanistan, a Turkish newspaper reported.
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has determined that Afghan criminals engaged in drug smuggling and the funding of terror operations are exploiting Afghan refugees in Turkey via bank transfers.
Referring to a probe by MASAK, Turkish Duvar English reported that two Afghan nationals have been arrested on charges of money laundering attempts.
According to the report, the suspects allegedly were using the bank transfers to launder money from drug sales in addition to other illegal activities.
Turkey has been a host country and transit hub for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Afghans constitute the second-largest group of refugees in Turkey after Syrian.
They usually manage to send money home to their relatives via Hawala brokers, an informal money transfer system, as they often cannot open bank accounts.
MASAK has determined that the transfer system has been used to aid in drug dealing, money laundering, and terror operations, the report noted.
MASAK experts examined incoming transfers denominated in large amounts as well as international transfer transactions in accounts of the Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank belonging to Afghan nationals.
Connections to the supply and sale of drugs were identified in the transactions, and the Ziraat Bank accounts of the two Afghan nationals in question were frozen.
According to the report, MASAK had previously determined that members of the terrorist organization ISIS were engaged in similar banking operations in Turkey and Syria, and 22 people were detained to that end in Sept. 2019.
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
A hand grenade attack on a wedding party wounded at least 15 people in Badakhshan province, provincial police confirmed Friday.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for Badakhshan police, told Ariana News that the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm Thursday in Batash village in PD^7 of Faizabad city, the capital of the province.
Rohani stated that 15 civilians were injured when an unknown attacker threw one hand grenade into the ceremony.
He added that the culprit succeeded to flee the area.
He added, so far, the motive behind the attack is not determined, but investigations are underway.
No group or individual, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
NATO urges Taliban to Keep promises and reduce violence
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the Taliban to “keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence.”
In a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday, NATO Chief stated that Doha talks offer the best opportunity to gain peace in Afghanistan.
“Discussed with Ambassador Khalilzad the situation in Afghanistan. The Doha talks offer the best chance for peace,” said Stoltenberg noted that, “but Taliban must keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence.”
Discussed with Amb. Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace the situation in #Afghanistan. The Doha talks offer the best chance for peace, but Taliban must keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence. #NATO remains committed to #Afghanistan’s security. pic.twitter.com/3arOsop9gi
— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 15, 2020
Stoltenberg assured NATO’s support to stability in the country. He stated: “NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s security.”
Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday night that the US and the Taliban have agreed to “re-set actions by strictly adhering to the implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.”
“This means reduced numbers of operations. At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly,” said Khalilzad in a series of tweets.
“Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks – threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters,” he added
1/4 Following several meetings General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) October 15, 2020
“We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support,” US Envoy tweeted.
This comes as the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on Saturday night in parts of southern Helmand province including the Lashkargah city.
The heavy clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants have forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.
According to UNAMA, at least 35,000 people have been displaced due to the clashes in the province.
