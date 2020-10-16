Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2020)

The Herat Team has won the title for Women’s Football Premier League in Kabul on Friday.

Herat Team defeated Kabul 3-2 in the final of the match of season four of the League.

Fatima Haidari, Herat’s player, scored the first goal for her team in the first half and Manizha Noori scored the first goal of the Kabul team from a free kick in the second half.

The match went to extra time but ended with a 1-1 draw.

Herat beat Kabul in a penalties shootout to win the match

Razia Rezai was selected as the best player in the final match.

Manizha Noori from Kabul was selected as the best player of the Women’s Football Premier League season four.

Fatima Haidari from Herat was selected as the best goal scorer of the League.

Elaha Safdari from Herat was selected as the best goalkeeper of the League.

The Bamyan Team won the Ethics Cup of the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League.

Six provinces, including Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Ghor, Jawzjan, and Bamiyan, had participated in the League.