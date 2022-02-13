Herat province records spike in new COVID-19 cases

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2022)

Afghan health officials said Sunday that western Herat province is being hit by the 4th wave of COVID-19 infections.

According to doctors, symptoms indicate that most of the patients admitted to Herat’s COVID-19 Hospital are infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.

Abdul Manan Azadmanish, Head of Herat COVID-19 Hospital, stated: “Most of the patients with symptoms admitted and tested positive are likely infected with Omicron.”

Currently, 60 patients with COVID-19 symptoms are being treated at the hospital.

Health officials said that they are ready to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Ibrahim Mohammadi, Head of Herat Ambulance, stated: “We transfer 20 to 25 suspected Omicron cases [to the hospital] daily; we transfer patients either with cold symptoms or with very serious health conditions to the provincial hospital.”

Doctors, meanwhile, called on people to comply with social distancing measures and adhere to health directions.

This comes after Afghanistan recorded the highest daily number of new cases in months on Saturday.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Javid Hazhir said that the Ministry has tested 1,537 samples in the last 24 hours of which 452 were positive.

In the meantime, six people died of COVID-19 in Kabul, Panjsher, Kandahar, Balkh, and Nangarhar province in the past 24 hours, Hazhir added.