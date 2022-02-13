COVID-19
Herat province records spike in new COVID-19 cases
Afghan health officials said Sunday that western Herat province is being hit by the 4th wave of COVID-19 infections.
According to doctors, symptoms indicate that most of the patients admitted to Herat’s COVID-19 Hospital are infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.
Abdul Manan Azadmanish, Head of Herat COVID-19 Hospital, stated: “Most of the patients with symptoms admitted and tested positive are likely infected with Omicron.”
Currently, 60 patients with COVID-19 symptoms are being treated at the hospital.
Health officials said that they are ready to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Ibrahim Mohammadi, Head of Herat Ambulance, stated: “We transfer 20 to 25 suspected Omicron cases [to the hospital] daily; we transfer patients either with cold symptoms or with very serious health conditions to the provincial hospital.”
Doctors, meanwhile, called on people to comply with social distancing measures and adhere to health directions.
This comes after Afghanistan recorded the highest daily number of new cases in months on Saturday.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Javid Hazhir said that the Ministry has tested 1,537 samples in the last 24 hours of which 452 were positive.
In the meantime, six people died of COVID-19 in Kabul, Panjsher, Kandahar, Balkh, and Nangarhar province in the past 24 hours, Hazhir added.
COVID-19
Austrians protest against COVID-19 restrictions, mandatory vaccination
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against Austria’s COVID–19 measures and mandatory vaccination on Saturday at a rally in Vienna’s Heldenplatz square.
The protesters waved Austrian flags and displayed placards with slogans against mandatory vaccination.
Austria introduced mandatory vaccinations at the start of February, with the health ministry saying people who have not been vaccinated by March 15 will be committing an administrative offence.
From March 15, police will carry out random checks such as at road blocks and offenders will face legal proceedings.
“We don’t need this, we don’t want this,” said one protester who didn’t wanto to be named. “The dangers are in no way justifiable and completely outrageous,” he added, referring to COVID vaccinations.
People aged 18 and over with an address in Austria are affected by the new regulation, according to Austria’s health ministry
Saturday’s demonstration coincided with Austria eliminating the so-called “2G rules” barring those who are not vaccinated against or recovered from the virus from entering non-essential shops.
Since Nov. 15 those not fully vaccinated have been under lockdown, meaning they are only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons such as shopping for essentials or working. The measure, which was suspended over Christmas, has been criticised as very difficult to enforce.
Now, alongside entering shops Austria will also ease measures barring the unvaccinated from restaurants from Feb. 19, allowing those with a negative COVID test result to visit restaurants and tourist attractions.
However, those who are not vaccinated against or recovered from the virus remain barred from taking part in a range of leisure activities, including eating in restaurants or shopping for non-essential items.
COVID-19
Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10.
Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Nine others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.
COVID-19
New Zealand police make arrests as COVID vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day
New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions, Reuters reported.
Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, into a 13th day with protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States, several thousand protesters this week blocked streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with trucks, cars and motorcycles.
A country of five million people, New Zealand has reported just over 18,000 confirmed cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began. About 94% of eligible people are vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in frontline jobs.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday told the protesters to “move on”, saying the protests are not a reflection of what the majority in the country feels. As of 14.45 local time (0145 GMT), about a thousand protesters remained at the site, defying warnings and efforts by the police to clear them, Reuters reported.
“All of us want to actually move on. We are working very hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that,” Ardern told reporters after visiting a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Auckland.
Ardern acknowledged every New Zealander had the right to protest, but said that should not disrupt others’ lives. Removing protesters was an operational matter for police, she said.
According to the report despite garnering plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over the last two years, the strict restrictions now in place have become unpopular, with Ardern’s approval ratings taking a hit in recent opinion polls.
With borders still closed, tens of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders face being cut off from families, while tourism businesses are struggling to stay afloat.
‘WANT OUR FREEDOM BACK’
Speaker Trevor Mallard on Thursday authorised the closure of grounds around the distinctive ‘Beehive’ parliament building, after which demonstrators quickly confronted police officers, banging drums and screaming insults. Some were seen throwing empty plastic bottles at the police, read the report.
As the crowd pushed against barriers, police pulled them out and wrestled them to the ground, a Reuters witness said. Dozens were handcuffed and taken away amid cries of “Shame on you!” from the crowd.
Many protesters, who said they were vaccinated but were against mandating vaccines, were seen holding placards saying “Freedom”, “Leave our kids alone” and “Let me work”.
“We are not going anywhere. We will hold the line and see this through,” said one demonstrator who gave his name only as Adam, and said he had come from Palmerston North, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Wellington.
“We want our freedom back,” said another protester, identifying himself as Dave. “Jacinda (Ardern) has turned her back on us. Kiwis are not dumb. We are losing our jobs and our lives due to these mandates and restrictions.”
Police said those arrested will face trespass and obstruction charges, and will be bailed to appear in court. Authorities have also appealed to the owners or drivers of vehicles blocking streets surrounding parliament grounds to remove them or face enforcement action, Reuters reported.
