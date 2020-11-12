Business
Herat producing 90 percent of Afghanistan’s saffron: officials
Bashir Ahmad Ahmadi, acting head of Herat’s agriculture department, on Thursday said during a visit to the 6th Saffron Flower Festival in Herat that the province now produces 90 percent of the country’s award-winning saffron.
“Eight thousand hectares of land in Herat is under saffron cultivation, which has created employment for families in the province,” Ahmadi said.
According to Ahmadi, Herat, as the saffron center of the country, has been able to introduce this plant not only as an alternative crop but also as a strategic economic and employment plant.
Herat officials said 42 associations and more than 53 companies are active in the production and processing of saffron, and 20,000 families work in the saffron sector – a sector that has been key to creating jobs in the province.
On the other hand, Bashir Ahmad Rashidi, head of the Saffron Workers’ Union of Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the growth of this international commodity in the country and the involvement of farmers. He called for cooperation of local officials and relevant institutions in controlling and monitoring saffron exports.
Rashidi says that currently one kilogram of pure saffron is sold on the Herat market, for between 30,000 Afghanis and 40,000.
Meanwhile, a number of saffron growers who have displayed their saffron flowers at the festival expressed their enthusiasm over the growing industry in the province.
UNDP warns Afghan economy to contract by 6% due to COVID-19
United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Afghanistan launched its latest COVID-19 impact assessment report on Wednesday and said the pandemic has set back Afghanistan’s economic growth by several years.
The report, the 4th since the coronavirus outbreak, exposed structural and resource gaps in responding to unforeseen events such as pandemics. The country had to reallocate resources from long-term development priorities to fighting this health crisis.
In a statement issued by the UNDP, the organization said the report, titled “Fiscal Options in Response to Coronavirus Crisis”, focused on the fiscal implications of COVID-19.
The UNDP stated it estimates that due to a combination of external and internal shocks, the Afghan economy will contract by around six percent in 2020.
“Assuming the recovery starts in 2021 and growth performance to be positive between 2021 and 2024, it will be moderate, and well below the pre-pandemic level.
“Without well thought-out recovery-oriented policies, this amounts to a cumulative loss of around 12.5 percent in real GDP by 2024,” read the statement.
UNDP said Afghanistan witnessed a sharp decline in revenues in 2020 due to low economic activity, trade disruption and weaker compliance brought on by the pandemic.
“The government had to adjust the revenue estimates downwards from Afs 209 billion (US$2.71 billion) in 2019 to Afs 144 billion (US$1.87 billion) during the mid-year budget review.”
UNDP stated it estimated an average of 17 percent decline in corporate tax revenue and 18 percent decline in personal income tax revenue.
“Tax on international trade will be the worst hit and revenues may decline to as low as 19 percent due to the decrease in imports, while tax revenue on goods and services might decline by 10 percent,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, UNDP stated the fiscal deficit is expected to increase to around four percent of GDP in 2020.
“The Government of Afghanistan needs to opt for policies and programmes to generate more revenue to address the fiscal deficit.
“Given the economic slowdown, a second wave of the pandemic, continued conflict, and an uncertain peace process and political environment, the country will continue to need grant support from the international community to address the fiscal deficit and maintain its current level of expenditure on basic services,” read the UNDP’s statement.
The organization also stated that additional grants need to be directed at driving and implementing reforms to improve the business regulatory environment, improve governance, encourage investment and strengthen the private sector.
According to the statement, the UNDP and other stated along with other international development partners, it would continue to support Afghanistan in the run up to the donor pledging conference later this month.
However they urged the Afghan government to address the immediate fiscal impact of the pandemic and help reverse its negative effects.
Dried figs are Afghanistan’s best export fruit
Dried figs are one of the best dried fruits and an export item of Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Agriculture and irrigation has stated that last year dried figs worth more than $85 million USD were exported abroad.
According to the ministry, Kandahar, Herat, Helmand, Zabul, Faryab, Balkh and Uruzgan provinces are among the figs producing provinces.
The ministry adds that last year 24,319 tons of figs were produced from 3,500 hectares of gardens.
India, United Arab Emirates, Canada and a number of European countries are the biggest buyers of Afghanistan’s figs.
last year officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that more than 80 tons of Afghan dry fruit, figs and Shakar Para, an Afghan dessert, were sent to India’s markets through Iran’s Chabahar Port.
Khaf-Herat railway line critical to expanding ties with Iran
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Monday Tehran estimates that three million tons of goods will be imported to and exported from the country annually once the Khaf-Herat Railway Line to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan is completed.
Eslami told Iran’s Mehr news agency that “once Khaf-Herat railway is connected, the objective of transit of 1.8 million tons of goods would be realized.”
He said both countries hope the railway line will be inaugurated later this month.
Eslami also said that the railway project was becoming increasingly important due to the growing volume of goods being traded between the two countries and because of the expanding economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.
“Rail connection of the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring countries and its development from all possible routes has always been emphasized to increase the share of transit by rail,” he said.
The Khaf-Herat railway line will cover 130 kilometers – 70 km inside Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.
