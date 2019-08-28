Herat Police Recused Three Abducted Men

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

Police rescued three abducted men from kidnappers in Herat, the interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the men were rescued during two separate operations.

In the first incident, police conducted an operation in Karokh district of Herat to rescue an abducted individual. At the end of the operation, police arrested the abductor along with an AK-47 rifle.

At the same time, police rescued two abducted men in Zawal district of Herat this morning. The abductors used to hide the men inside a well, the statement said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become more frequent in Afghanistan in recent years. Locals of all income levels are most often the targets. Herat is a province that kidnapping for ransom is big trouble for its residents.