Herat Election Officials Referred to Justice

The head of the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) Herat office and two senior officials who are accused of committing fraud have been referred to the attorney office, an official said on Sunday.

The allegations against these individuals are forgery in result sheets, forgery in the ballots of more than 50 candidates, and disappearance of six ballot boxes.

Freshta Mohib, provincial head of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) in Herat said that the individuals are also accused of committing fraud in favor of specific candidates.

This comes two days after the supporters of some candidates staged a protest in front of the IEC’s Herat office.

Provincial election officials have not made a comment about the report yet.