Helmand Peace Convoy Rejected Taliban’s Allegations

The Helmand peace convoy on Tuesday rejected Taliban’s allegations that the campaign is being supported by any governmental entity or foreign embassy.

Head of the peace convoy, Iqbar Khyber, called on the Taliban to share a clear evidence with the people of Afghanistan then they would be ready to appear in the Taliban court.

He promised to come up with an appropriate response to the allegations within the next five days.

Pacha Khan, another member of the peace convoy, emphasized that they will continue their cause to the end.

The Taliban in a statement said the group sees the Helmand peace convoy as a foreign “conspiracy” which has been fabricated by the United States.

Members of the convoy known as peace activists has walked about 700km from Helmand to Kabul demanding ceasefire and peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents.

The convoy has set up a sit-in camp in front of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) compound in Kabul and is expected to sit-in protest in front of the US, Iran, Pakistan and Russian embassies.