Featured
Helmand fighting disrupts critical health services: UNOCHA
Heavy fighting in southern Helmand province, near Lashkargah city, has not only displaced thousands of people but it has also interrupted critical health services as clinics have been forced to shut down in some areas, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.
In an update on the fighting, which broke out on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks across the province, UNOCHA said clashes were reported in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad-e-Ali districts on Wednesday – two of the areas that have been hardest hit since Sunday.
The UN agency also stated that the highway between Helmand and Kandahar remains closed.
UNOCHA said they were verifying the numbers of displaced people after local authorities estimated 35,000 (about 5,000 households) had been forced to flee their homes earlier this week.
Health clinics in a number of areas have also been affected, the report stated adding that two clinics in Nawa and Bolan closed on Wednesday due to active fighting in the areas while seven other health facilities in Nad-e Ali, Marja, Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah and Nawa also closed down due to threats to health staff.
“Before closing, the health facilities were operating in a reduced capacity, focusing on trauma care only. The closure of the health facilities affects more than 38,000 people in the area and deprives them of access to critical health services,” the report read.
Meanwhile, food distribution to needy households started on Wednesday. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) handed out food to 120 households (approximately 800 people ), with up to 1,000 additional households (7,000 people) – who have been displaced – expected to receive ANDMA assistance in Lashkargah in the coming days.
Electricity and telecommunication lines are still disrupted in some areas, hindering the flow of information. This has affected people’s ability to communicate and humanitarian partners’ ability to conduct assessments, UNOCHA said.
Meanwhile, the UNHCR will deliver assistance to 600 households (200 tents and 400 non-food item kits).
UNOCHA “is working with clusters to deliver further assistance, including tents, food and water which have been highlighted as immediate needs,” their report stated adding that the World Health Organization will relocate three Mobile Health Teams (MHTs) to provide medical services to the displaced population in Lashkargah city.
Featured
UNAMA calls for urgent end to violence and focus to be on peace
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Thursday reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country following five days of heavy clashes in the southern province of Helmand.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA said initial reports suggest civilians have been killed and wounded, including women and children.
“Violence only heaps further hardship and misery on ordinary Afghans and undermines efforts for progress and building bridges between parties at the historic Afghanistan peace talks in Doha.”
“Civilians have borne the brunt of Afghanistan’s conflict. The number of civilians killed and injured – a key indicator of the intensity of violence – has so far been lower in 2020, but in recent weeks a worrying reversal seems to be emerging,” UNAMA stated.
The mission added that civilians are routinely killed or injured in armed clashes with high casualties resulting from indirect weapons: mortars, rockets, grenades. “These civilians, including many children, must be protected from harm. The only way to do that is to stop the violence.”
“UNAMA reiterates the urgency to halt violence and to focus on achieving a peaceful negotiated settlement to the Afghanistan conflict,” they stated.
Heavy clashes broke out on Saturday night across various areas in Helmand province, which has since forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.
Fighting has also been reported from areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital Lashkargah, where hundreds of families have sought refuge.
Organizations said on Wednesday, at least 35,000 people have been displaced in the province after fleeing their homes.
Featured
Ghani attends funeral of victims killed in helicopter collision
President Ashraf Ghani, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and other high-ranking officials attended the funeral ceremony of eight Afghan Air Force pilots and personnel on Thursday morning.
The AAF service members were killed in Helmand in the early hours of Wednesday morning when two military helicopters collided.
Ghani and Saleh commended the dedication and commitment of those killed and said “government will always support families of the martyred”.
The two helicopters had reportedly dropped off reinforcement troops in the embattled province and were evacuating wounded soldiers when they collided.
The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that helicopters had crashed due to “technical issues” while taking off but that the incident was under investigation.
Featured
Abdullah set to visit Iran, will meet with Rouhani
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), will visit Iran from Sunday, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
According to Iranian media, Abdullah will lead a delegation of HCNR officials, members of the Afghan National Parliament, foreign ministry officials during his three-day trip to Tehran.
While in Tehran, Abdullah will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and other high-ranking Iranian officials, Khatibzadeh told Iranian journalists.
This will be Abdullah’s third official visit to countries in the region in the past month after his trip to Pakistan and then to India.
All visits have been centered around the peace talks and garnering regional support for the process.
