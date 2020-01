(Last Updated On: January 8, 2020)

An MI-35 fighter helicopter was crashed Wednesday due to technical problems and its two pilots were killed instantly, Farah, Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that, the helicopter was flying from the center of Farah province to Pur Chaman district when it crashed due to some technical errors.

The statement added that the Ministry of Defense has launched an inquiry on the completion of which, a detailed report will be published.