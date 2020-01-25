Helicopter brought down – Helmand

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2020)

At least four Afghan soldiers were wounded after an ANA helicopter crashed down Saturday noon in Kajaki district of southern Helmand province.

The 215 Maiwand Corps said in a statement that the helicopter was shot down while landing.

However, a source within security forces, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the Taliban insurgents had brought down a chopper.

The source said that the helicopter was flying to Kajaki to transport supplies for the Afghan forces, adding that, two army soldiers had also lost their lives and its pilots had been wounded.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Defense, in a statement says that the chopper had to make an emergency landing due to technical issues and it did not leave any casualties.

So far, the Taliban militant group has not claimed responsibility for the downing.

Early January, at least three helicopters of Afghan forces were crashed down – the first was claimed as a shot down by the Taliban in Farah, and the two others reportedly crashed while emergency landing in Paktia and Paktika provinces.