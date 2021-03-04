Latest News
Hekmatyar’s Hezb-i-Islami planning anti-govt protests in Kabul
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s Hezb-i-Islami party is expected to hold anti-government demonstrations in Kabul on Friday, in protest over what they claim is government’s failure to fulfil its side of the peace agreement.
Hekmatyar says the demonstrations will lead to the ousting of government leaders.
“We will give a ten-day deadline at the end of the demonstrations on Friday. If our demands are not met, our demonstrations will continue in all the provinces of the country,” said Hekmatyar.
“Then our demand will be something else. All our demands will turn to one; Resignation; resignation of the government,” he added.
At the same time, members of the public consider peaceful demonstrations to be the right of every citizen; but they say the protests should not cause chaos in the city.
Hekmatyar once again raised the issue of peace talks and said that he expects the Doha talks to fail.
Hekmatyar has in the past accused government of not complying with the peace agreement reached with his party in 2016.
The former resistance fighter returned to Kabul after the peace deal was sealed following almost 20 years in exile.
But according to him, about 3,000 Hezb-i-Islami prisoners are still being held in Afghan prisons. He warned that he would surround the Presidential Palace in order to get “justice for his party”.
Dozens wounded during Ghoryani arrest operation: police
Herat officials said Thursday at least 32 civilians were wounded in a shootout between security forces and local strongman Habibullah Ghoryani who has been accused of a range of alleged crimes.
Police said in a statement that Ghoryani and his guards were suspected of being involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping, land grabbing, extortion and other illegal activities.
According to police a shootout took place after police were called to an assault incident allegedly involving Ghoryani’s guards.
“Ghoryani’s loyal guards entered a coffee shop in PD12 of Herat city yesterday and assaulted some people. The people urged police to take legal action,” the statement read.
The statement added that when police arrived in the area Ghoryani’s guards opened fire. Police then shot back.
Police claim 14 policemen were wounded and nine police vehicles and three weapons were damaged in the shootout.
According to the statement 32 civilians including one woman and three children were among those wounded in the clashes.
Police said that two of Ghoryani’s guards were killed and eight others arrested during the operation. Weapons and ammunition were also seized.
According to police Ghoryani fled the area.
Local health officials meanwhile, stated that 36 people including civilians, women and children had been wounded during the shoutout.
According to sources close to Ghoryani two of his guards were killed and fours wounded during the clashes.
A video clip shows that houses and buildings in the immediate area of the shootout sustained extensive damage and were riddled with bullet holes.
Female doctor killed in Jalalabad explosion
A female doctor was killed and two other people including a child were wounded in two separate IED explosions in PD5 and PD3 of Jalalabad city on Thursday morning, said Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police.
According to Khan one IED was placed at the gate of a house in PD5. One person was wounded when this explosive device detonated.
Khan added that another IED was placed in a rickshaw vehicle that the doctor had been traveling in.
She was killed and a child was wounded when this IED was detonated.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.
This comes after three female employees of Enikaas TV were killed on Tuesday by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad city.
Daesh claimed responsibility for these killings.
EU condemns ‘atrocious, planned assassinations’ of three TV staffers
The European Union on Wednesday night condemned the killing of three female media workers in Jalalabad on Tuesday and said the targeting of journalists and of women must stop.
According to a statement issued by the EU Spokesperson, the killing of Mursal Wahedi, Shahnaz Raofi and Sadya Sadat “in atrocious, planned assassinations deprives three young individuals of their future, and their families, friends and colleagues of loved ones.”
The three women worked for Enikas TV – the same news channel where slain Malalai Maiwand had worked.
Maiwand was killed, along with her driver, in a targeted assassination in December.
The EU said in its statement that following the killing of Maiwand, these attacks further illustrate the vulnerable and dangerous situation that media workers, especially women, face.
“It also continues a worrying trend of systematic, targeted attacks and killings of journalists, human rights defenders, civil society representatives and civil servants, which cost the lives of 1,200 civilians in 2020, a 45% increase compared to 2019.
“The Taliban remain responsible for the majority of civilian casualties and targeted assassinations, either directly or by opposing a ceasefire. Targeting journalists must stop. Targeting women must stop. The violence in Afghanistan must stop,” read the statement..
The European Union said it expects transparent and thorough investigations of all these attacks and assassinations. “We mourn together with those affected and reiterate the European Union’s resolve to support media and the freedom of speech in Afghanistan.”
Earlier in the day reports emerged that Islamic State (Daesh) had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed the three women on Tuesday evening.
According to SITE Intelligence group, Daesh said on Tuesday night its fighters had targeted the three female employees of Enikas TV.
However, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said later Wednesday that although Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, the claim needs to be investigated.
He said a team has been sent from Kabul to Nangarhar to find out which group was behind the killings
Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said on Tuesday night the suspected lead attacker had been arrested and that he was connected to the Taliban.
The three women, aged between 18 and 20, were gunned down while on their way home from work.
However, the Taliban denied the group was involved in the attack.
Tuesday’s tragedy comes amid a wave of attacks against journalists, media workers, civil society activists and government officials.
The Taliban have said they are not responsible but Afghan officials and some foreign powers have blamed the attacks largely on the group.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday night called the killings “devastating news,” and said these “attacks are meant to intimidate; they are intended to make reporters cower; the culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated.”
