Hekmatyar Warns to Join Battlefield If Fraud Determined Elections Result

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2019)

Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said on Tuesday that he will go to the battlefield if fraudulent votes determined the fate of the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kabul, Hekmatyar said he will only accept the result of a transparent election where people’s votes are respected.

“I’m calling on the government, the rulers, and the international community to respect people’s vote and avoid from fraud. I left the battlefield and choose a peaceful life. I’ve a long experience of fighting and defeating a superpower. Don’t force us to return to the battlefield,” he said.

Hekmatyar further accused President Ashraf Ghani for misusing from government resources for his electoral campaigns.

“The President is giving provinces, ministries, embassies, directorates and lands as electoral bribe. He is widely using from government resources for his campaign. Even he organizes campaign rallies in the presidential palace,” he added.

Former Jihadi leader claimed that he is the winner of the upcoming election and fraud is his only rival.

“I announce that we have already won the election. The huge presence of people in our gatherings showed our victory. The nation is with us,” he stated.

The Afghan presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28.