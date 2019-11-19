Hekmatyar Warns of ‘Dire Consequences’ If IEC Ignore His Demands

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2019)

Former Jihadi Leader and Presidential Candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Tuesday warned that no one is allowed to announce the preliminary results of election until all non-biometric votes are invalidated.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Hekmatyar emphasized that 1.2 million fraudulent votes and 300,000 quarantined votes must be excluded from the partial recount process.

“There must be a full recount process in the presence of observers. Partial vote recount is not acceptable, especially when it is directed by a specific team,” Hekmatyar said.

In addition, he called for holding a reelection in those polling sites where technical problems existed on Election Day.

The Leader of Peace and Islamic Justice campaign warned of dire consequences if the Election Commission refuses to accept their demands.

“If the Election Commission ignores our legitimate demands, and rely on the ruling team or support them. It will have a dire consequences for the fraudsters,” he added.

Hekmatyar also called for the trial of the German Dermalog Company, saying it has failed to fulfill its commitments. He said the company must reimburse all the money it has received.

The Former Jihadi leader asked the international community to stay impartial when it comes to election affairs.