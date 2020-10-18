Featured
Hekmatyar to visit Pakistan to discuss peace process
Pakistan’s Ministry of Information confirmed Sunday night that Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan will visit Pakistan on Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Pakistan stated Hekmatyar, “along with a delegation will arrive here on Monday and would exchange views with the leadership of Pakistan on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.”
Hekmatyar was prime minister of Afghanistan from 1993 to 1994 and again briefly in 1996 before the Taliban takeover of Kabul forced him to leave Afghanistan for Iran.
After the Taliban’s fall in 2001, he went to Pakistan and organized militant forces before embarking on a resistance movement against the Afghan government and US forces.
In 2016 he signed a peace deal with President Ashraf Ghani’s government and returned to Afghanistan after almost 20 years in exile.
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
A landslide in northern Pakistan killed 16 people after the minibus they were traveling in was buried under tons of mud and rock.
Pakistan media reports that the bodies of the driver and 15 passengers were recovered from the scene. Among those killed were four soldiers, local police confirmed.
Reports stated the minibus which left Rawalpindi in Punjab was hit by the landslide while traveling along a mountainous road near Skardu in the Gilgit Baltistan region.
News18 reported that rescue workers dug for hours in the hopes of finding survivors, but called off the search late Sunday after recovering 16 bodies.
Landslides after heavy monsoon rains are common in the country and cause widespread damage to mountainous areas.
Skardu is located in a complex of mountain ranges that includes the Himalayas, and the town is the gateway to K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.
US Forces reject Taliban’s claim they violated Doha agreement
US Forces Afghanistan rejected the Taliban’s claim that the United States violated the US-Taliban agreement but confirmed airstrikes carried out in Helmand and Farah “have been and continue” to be carried out in defense of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
USFOR-A spokesman Colonel Sonny Legget said in a series of tweets on Sunday evening: “We categorically reject the Taliban’s claim the United States has violated the US-Taliban Agreement. US airstrikes in Helmand and Farah have been and continue to be solely in defense of the ANDSF as they are being attacked by the Taliban.”
“These strikes are consistent with both the US-Taliban Agreement and the Joint Declaration between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States.”
1/3 We categorically reject the Taliban's claim the United States has violated the U.S.-Taliban Agreement. U.S. airstrikes in Helmand and Farah have been and continue to be solely in defense of the ANDSF as they are being attacked by the Taliban.
— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) October 18, 2020
“The entire world has witnessed the Taliban’s offensive operations in Helmand – attacks which injured and displaced thousands of innocent Afghan civilians. We reiterate our call for ALL SIDES to reduce the violence to allow the political process to take hold,” he stated.
Leggett’s statement came just hours after the Taliban issued a veiled threat to the US Forces in Afghanistan accusing the United States of having violated the Doha agreement by carrying out airstrikes last week.
In a statement issued by the group’s spokesman on Twitter, the Taliban said: “American forces have violated the Doha agreement in various forms by carrying out excessive airstrikes following the new developments in Helmand province.”
The Doha agreement was signed in February between the Taliban and the US and was conditions-based.
In their statement Sunday, the Taliban said, according to the agreement, the “American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting”.
The group stated that over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircraft have carried out strikes in a number of areas in Helmand and in Farah and other provinces “which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement.”
The Taliban stated that “all contents of the US-Islamic Emirate agreement are unambiguous, but the opposite side violated its commitment on numerous occasions, are engaging in provocative actions and bombing non-combat zones.”
Abdullah meets with Iran’s FM, discusses Afghan peace process
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday to discuss the latest developments around the Afghan peace process.
Abdullah arrived in Tehran early Sunday for an official two-day visit as part of his schedule to meet with neighboring and regional countries in a bid to garner support from them for the peace initiative.
In a tweet following his meeting with Zarif, Abdullah said: “A pleasure to meet again with HE Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, intra-Afghan talks in Doha & bilateral issues of interest.”
“Stressing on brotherly bonds between our two countries, I thanked the government of Iran for the invitation, its continued principled position on Afghan peace efforts & reiterated that peace & stability in Afghanistan amounts to peace & stability in the region and beyond,” he tweeted.
“While welcoming our delegation, HE FM Zarif assured us of Iran’s continued support for the Afghan Peace Process. He emphasized on a process that assures Afghan ownership & aims for stability & an inclusive outcome,” Abdullah stated.
After his meeting with Zarif, Abdullah then met with Iran’s speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. “We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, & developments in Doha talks. Ghalibaf assured us of Majlis’s (parliament) support for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.”
Abdullah’s visit to Iran comes just days after the United States’ peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said during a webinar that in terms of Afghanistan’s peace process, “there are two Irans; the foreign ministry Iran which says positive things and makes statements that could be construed as supporting the peace process,” but then there is the other Iran that would like to “keep the US entangled in a war.”
Iran “appears to want the war to go on rather than for the peace process to succeed,” he said adding that “we would like Iran … to participate in the regional efforts in support of peace.”
During Sunday’s meeting in Tehran, Zarif reiterated Iran’s support for the Afghan government and the peace process
Abdullah is also expected to meet with President Hassan Rouhani during his visit.
